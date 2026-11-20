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Marjorie Taylor Greene says Donald Trump personally blocked the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, and she claims she heard it from the president himself.

The former Republican congresswoman from Georgia made the accusation in a video posted to her social media accounts on Thursday, November 19, Radar Online reports.

Her remarks pushed back on claims that former White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was the one responsible for holding the files back.

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn as he departs the White House on October 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is headed to Ohio for a rally with Republican candidates with 22 days to go until the midterm elections. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)

“Donald Trump is the one that blocked the Epstein Files from being released,” Greene said in the clip.

“I don’t know how many times I have to explain this… but I can tell you that because I was there and I talked to the president myself about this issue,” she added.

According to Greene, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Attorney General Pam Bondi were instructed not to release the full files for one simple reason: Trump said so.

Greene, 52, also claimed the 80-year-old president explained his reasoning to her directly during a phone call.

“He told me on the phone why. And he told me that it’s because his friends,” she said. “He said, ‘People that you know, Marjorie, at Mar-a-Lago, will get hurt.'”

Greene argued that conversation is the whole story behind the long battle over the documents.

“That’s it. That is why there was a big fight to release the Epstein Files. Because the president of the United States did not want them released,” she said.

She also stressed that the fight is far from over.

“And guess what? They’re still not fully released,” Greene continued. “And there’s a fight still happening to get these files released with the [victims’] names redacted. The names need to be redacted, and this is a serious issue.”

Greene did not share any documents or recordings to back up her account of the phone call. Her claims rest on her own description of what Trump told her.

Greene posted the video the same day Trump greeted ‘my friend’ Vladimir Putin and fell asleep during a summit in China.

This is not the first time Greene has pinned the Epstein files fight on Trump. She has made the same phone call claim before.

Greene was once one of Trump’s most loyal allies. She stood by him during his reelection campaign and was a loud voice for his MAGA agenda.

That changed as Trump repeatedly stalled on releasing the Epstein files he had long promised to make public. Greene pressed him to release all of the documents and became one of his most vocal critics.

The public split was reportedly part of what led to her resignation from Congress.

Trump responded by branding her Marjorie “Traitor” Greene, a nickname she later turned back on him.

In a TV interview earlier this year, Greene said the people refusing to release the files were the real traitors.

“The ones that refuse to release the Epstein files want to cover up for p-dophiles and r-pists, and all sorts of disgusting things in these files,” she said. “Those are the traitors to the American people, and they should be ashamed of themselves.”

When she was asked point-blank whether she was talking about Trump, Greene didn’t back down.

“I’m saying exactly that,” she replied. “He told me on the phone that his friends would get hurt, and that’s why he’s against releasing the Epstein files.”

Greene’s criticism has since expanded beyond Trump to the movement he built.

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections, a major blow to the Republican Party.

The day after the vote, Greene declared the end of MAGA in an interview.

“The MAGA movement’s completely dead, and Trump himself is the one that killed it,” she said.

She argued that Trump had lost touch with the voters who sent him back to the White House and had abandoned the priorities that first brought his supporters together.

“Last night was a referendum on Donald Trump and Donald Trump only,” Greene said.

Now, with the new Congress set to be sworn in, Greene says the push to get the full Epstein files released, with victims’ names redacted, is still underway.

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