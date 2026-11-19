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John Madden is one of the most recognizable names in football history. Unfortunately, his new biopic might not be remembered quite as fondly.

Madden, the new Amazon Prime Video film starring Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale, has arrived with plenty of star power.

But judging by the early reviews, the movie delivers about as effectively as Drake Maye when playing against a winning team.

Nicolas Cage’s John Madden biopic is the opposite of a hit. (Prime Video/YouTube)

Directed by David O. Russell, the highly anticipated film chronicles the life of its namesake coach, broadcaster, and video game icon. Cage takes on the title role, while Bale portrays Al Davis, the longtime Oakland Raiders owner who became one of Madden’s closest friends.

The movie also features Kathryn Hahn as Madden’s wife, Virginia, Sienna Miller as Davis’ wife, Carol, and John Mulaney as Electronic Arts founder Trip Hawkins.

Madden led the Raiders to their first Super Bowl championship in 1977 before eventually transitioning into a beloved broadcasting career. He later became the face of the wildly successful Madden NFL video game franchise.

That’s certainly enough material for an entertaining biopic. Unfortunately, critics aren’t convinced Russell managed to make much of it.

The film currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 17%, making it the latest flop in the cautionary tale career of Russell, who was once held in high esteem.

Robert Daniels of RogerEbert.com was particularly unimpressed, describing the movie as devoid of revealing themes, engaging personalities, or memorable stories.

He also took aim at Cage’s transformation, which involved extensive prosthetics, a fat suit, and a blonde wig. Rather than capturing what made Madden such a beloved personality, the performance reportedly feels more like an exaggerated impression.

Bale doesn’t fare much better, with Daniels criticizing his over-the-top portrayal of Davis.

The film also struggles to find a consistent direction. It jumps between Madden’s football career, his marriage, his friendship with Davis, and his eventual involvement with the gaming industry without developing any of those storylines particularly well.

Even the football sequences reportedly fail to deliver much excitement.

And that’s a pretty significant problem for a movie about one of the most celebrated figures in NFL history.

Daniels also suggested that the film doesn’t do enough with Madden’s relationship with Virginia. While she struggles with her husband’s devotion to football, the story never develops that conflict into anything particularly meaningful.

There are a few recognizable names in the supporting cast, but even their performances apparently can’t rescue the project.

Mulaney plays Hawkins, while Shane Gillis appears as Madden’s neighbor Vince McGary. Joel Murray also portrays legendary broadcaster Pat Summerall.

Russell previously directed acclaimed films including The Fighter, Silver Linings Playbook, and American Hustle. That résumé makes the disappointing reception of Madden particularly surprising.

The movie is now streaming on Prime Video, giving football fans the opportunity to decide whether critics are being too harsh.

Still, when a film about John Madden can’t even generate much excitement around football, somebody probably needs to go back to the drawing board.

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