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The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter hiatus is keeping everyone in limbo.

That includes viewers as well as the stars.

Maci Bookout has racked up a substantial tax debt.

Between the show and her business’ latest update, it’s not clear how she’ll pay this down.

Maci Bookout attends the Bridal Fashion Show at The Grosvenor House Hotel on March 6, 2016. (Photo Credit: John Phillips/Getty Images)

That is a lifetime of debt in just a few short years

According to a report by The Sun, Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, are being buried under a mountain of debt.

Their latest federal tax bill comes up to over $200k.

When combined with existing tax liens against Maci and against the couple, the total is over $601,000.

Maci has had recurring tax liens — many of which have been paid off — dating back to at least 2013. Her latest liens date back only a few years, however.

A $600k debt — particularly one that cannot be erased through a bankruptcy filing — is still a major weight.

The last episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter to air was in May 2025.

It is so important that we emphasize that, despite some reports, the show has not officially been canceled.

However, the indefinite hiatus is functionally the same thing for the stars — who clearly depend upon their MTV paychecks.

(We wouldn’t hold our breath on a renewal. Skydance in an act of unchecked avarice has consumed both Paramount and Warner Bros, with the former ultimately owning MTV and Teen Mom. They’re likely looking to save money wherever they can.)

We’re sure that a renewal would be helpful for Maci’s finances. But she may need to consider other options.

What about her lifestyle brand?

Unfortunately, there is bad news on at least one of the “other options” fronts, too.

The couple’s Things That Matter (TTM) Lifestyle clothing company also appears to be out of commission.

According to The Ashley, TTM became “Inactive-Dissolved” as of August.

This likely means that Maci and Taylor did not file necessary paperwork to keep the company in working order.

Put another way, it looks like TTM has been effectively dissolved by the state of Tennessee.

It is easy to marvel when someone incurs a debt that is more than many people make in pure income in a decade.

But debts can happen to anyone — including the poor and the wealthy and everyone in between.

(For the mega-wealthy, “debt” is a construct, one often used paradoxically for financial gain. Maci is not in that category as those parasites.)

We really feel for Maci and her family, especially as Teen Mom: The Next Chapter remains in limbo.

Perhaps the next “Next Chapter” will bring good news for the stars and viewers alike.

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