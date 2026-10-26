Machine Gun Kelly Allegedly Ranks Dakota Johnson Over Ex Megan Fox, Sparks Global Hotness Debate

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It’s not easy to upgrade from Megan Fox. But apparently Machine Gun Kelly believes he’s done exactly that.

As we previously reported, MGK is dating Dakota Johnson these days.

And it seems that the relationship is going quite well.

Dakota Johnson attends a Glamorous Venice Inspired Event where Dakota Johnson is unveiled as Global Ambassador for Roberto Coin on May 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Roberto Coin)

Dakota has been bragging to her friends about her sex life with Machine Gun Kelly, according to a new report published by the Daily Mail on October 26.

Insiders told the outlet that Dakota and MGK share an insane level of “chemistry,” and the actress apparently isn’t keeping the details to herself.

The report also claims that Dakota has been “shamelessly bragging” to friends about what goes on behind closed doors with the rapper.

And the admiration is apparently mutual. According to the same sources, MGK rates Dakota more highly than Megan Fox, his famous ex.

That’s quite a claim, given how much attention MGK’s romance with Megan once attracted. But the insiders who spoke to the outlet seem confident that Dakota comes out on top.

Not everything in the report is flattering, though. Those same insiders claim that Dakota is “annoyingly obsessed with being famous.”

The Daily Mail didn’t exactly hold back in its own assessment, either. The outlet described Dakota as “one of Hollywood’s most insipid stars,” knocking her “questionable choice of flop film roles” and her “questionable taste in men.”

So, is Dakota Johnson dating Machine Gun Kelly? The pair have been linked for weeks, and the Daily Mail frames their connection as a romance. Its account, however, comes entirely from unnamed insiders.

The rumors first heated up in September, when Dakota and MGK were spotted together in New York City.

The two were seen stepping out of a black SUV on Friday, September 11.

From there, TMZ reported, the possible couple appeared to walk into a Tribeca apartment belonging to Taylor Swift. Taylor was not in town at the time.

Taylor’s connection to the rumored couple doesn’t end there. Dakota and MGK reportedly met for the first time at Taylor’s wedding to Travis Kelce, which took place at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Dakota and Taylor have been friends for years, and they’ve grown even closer in recent months.

Dakota appeared in Taylor’s “Patient Zero” music video and presented the singer with an award at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Earlier this month, Taylor made a surprise appearance during Dakota’s opening monologue on Saturday Night Live, where the actress was hosting for the third time.

Dakota introduced the pop star as her “literal therapist.” Taylor quickly pushed back on that title, joking instead about Dakota showing up at her house, drinking wine, and unloading all of her problems on her.

The cameo came right as Dakota was joking about her romantic history with musicians, a topic that has only gotten juicier since the Daily Mail‘s insiders started talking.