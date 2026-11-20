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A new Home Alone movie is reportedly in early development at Disney, and original star Macaulay Culkin is helping bring the holiday franchise back to life.

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are shaping the script with Macaulay and will produce the project through their Point Grey banner, Variety reports.

The news spread fast on Friday, with pop culture accounts on social media claiming Macaulay is set to reprise his most famous role as Kevin McCallister.

Macaulay Culkin attends the premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s “Fallout” Season 2 at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

That part is still a report, not an announcement. Plot details and casting are being kept under wraps, and Disney declined to comment on the project.

There’s also some mixed messaging about what kind of movie this actually is. The project has been billed as a reboot, but it’s also been described as a sequel in early development.

The sequel framing lines up with how the project reportedly got started. Macaulay is said to have pitched his own idea for a new Home Alone movie to Disney Motion Pictures boss David Greenbaum.

His angle? Telling the story from the point of view of an older dad, according to reports.

Since that pitch, there’s reportedly been plenty of heat around continuing the Christmas comedy franchise, which has been a gold mine for 20th Century Studios since the very beginning.

That premise would be a big flip from the 1990 original, in which Macaulay played the 10-year-old who gets left behind when his family jets off for the holidays.

Kevin famously spent the movie booby-trapping the family home to fend off a pair of bumbling burglars, Harry and Marv, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.

Chris Columbus directed the original, and the film has been a holiday staple ever since, with audiences still connecting Macaulay to the kid with the paint cans and the cheese pizza.

As we previously reported, Home Alone has been in the headlines a lot this month. Just days ago, Chris Columbus slammed an actor he fired from Home Alone during an appearance on the Wildmen podcast.

Columbus explained that the studio initially wouldn’t pay for Daniel, so the production tested another actor opposite Joe for the role of Marv.

“I mean, Pesci was great. This other kid was, and he was a kid at the time, he was just awful,” Chris said, adding, “That’s the only person I ever had to fire.”

Reports identified the actor as Daniel Roebuck, who pushed back on the director’s version of events and said of the firing, “It hurts my heart.”

Macaulay, meanwhile, has already been getting back into character this season. Earlier this week, Macaulay Culkin played Kevin McCallister again for McDonald’s new Home Alone Meal.

The ad launched the fast food chain’s limited-time holiday promotion, which includes pizza-flavored fries as a nod to Kevin’s love of cheese pizza, plus a dessert and a pair of collectible socks.

The campaign leaned hard on nostalgia for the original film, and it turns out Macaulay’s ties to Kevin may be about to go well beyond a fast food commercial.

As for who’s steering the new project, Rogen and Goldberg are longtime writing and producing partners, having previously collaborated on comedy classics like Superbad and Pineapple Express.

Whether Kevin himself shows up on screen, or whether Macaulay’s involvement stays behind the scenes on the script, hasn’t been announced.

For now, the project remains in early development at Disney, with Seth, Evan and Macaulay working on the story together.

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