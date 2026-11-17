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Macaulay Culkin is Kevin McCallister again, reprising his most famous role to launch McDonald’s new Home Alone Meal.

The actor stars in an ad for the fast food chain’s holiday promotion, which was unveiled on Tuesday.

Macaulay, of course, played the resourceful 10-year-old who gets left behind when his family jets off for the holidays, and the role has followed him ever since.

Macaulay Culkin has reprised his most famous role for a nostalgic McDonald’s offering. (YouTube/McDonald’s)

Now he’s stepping back into Kevin’s shoes for a campaign built entirely around the movie.

As for the food, McDonald’s isn’t just slapping a Home Alone logo on a Happy Meal box.

The Home Alone Meal comes with “lovely” pizza-flavored fries, a nod to Kevin’s famous love of cheese pizza in the film.

The meal also includes a dessert, along with other limited-time menu items tied to the promotion.

And then there are the socks. Customers who order the meal get a pair of collectible socks, which seems fitting for a movie that features plenty of sliding around the McCallister house.

McDonald’s is billing the whole thing as a holiday meal, and it’s only sticking around for a limited time.

For Macaulay, the ad is a trip down memory lane, and the Kevin role is one he’s said to hold close to his heart.

Decades after the film became a holiday staple, audiences still connect Macaulay with the kid who booby-trapped his house to fend off a pair of bumbling burglars.

That nostalgia is clearly what McDonald’s is banking on, pairing the original Kevin with a menu that pulls straight from the movie.

The timing is especially significant, as this is the first Christmas since the passing of Macaulay’s onsreen mom, Catherine O’Hara.

Sadly, it seems Joe Pesci was unwilling to come out of retirement and set his head on fire for this new ad campaign.

The Home Alone Meal is available now for a limited time at McDonald’s, with pizza-flavored fries, a dessert and collectible socks in every order.

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