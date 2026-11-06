'Love Is Blind' Season 11's Only Married Couple Files for Divorce Amid 'Affair' Allegations

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By most metrics, Love Is Blind Season 11 has been a bit of a disaster.

And the situation just got even messier.

The season’s only married couple, John Shannon and Sarah Williams, has filed for divorce, just days before the reunion show hits Netflix.

The only couple to get married from Love Is Blind Season 11 had already filed for divorce. (YouTube/Netflix)

John and Sarah were the lone pair from the season to actually make it down the aisle. Every other engaged couple from the Netflix dating experiment fell apart before or at the altar.

E! News reports that the split comes ahead of the season 11 reunion, which premieres on Netflix on November 8.

That means the timing couldn’t be much more awkward for the former couple, who will presumably have to face host Nick Lachey and their castmates with their breakup now public knowledge.

And if a brief teaser for the tell-all is any indication, the reunion could get very uncomfortable.

In a trailer for the upcoming episode, Nick appears to put one of the season’s men on the spot with a blunt question.

“I’ll ask you point blank, did you cheat on your wife?” the 52-year-old host asks.

There have been reports that Sarah filed for divorce after John engaged in an “emotional affair.” But we’ll have to wait until Sunday to get the full story.

The outlet suggests the moment could be a major clue about what went wrong between John and Sarah. Since they were the only married couple of the season, fans have been quick to connect the dots.

For now, the cheating question is just a teaser, and viewers will have to watch the reunion to see how it plays out.

There’s also some question about when the marriage actually ended.

Some reports claim that John and Sarah’s divorce dates back to June, and that the paperwork offers a glimpse at exactly when the season was filmed.

If that’s the case, the couple’s marriage was likely already over by the time viewers watched them say “I do.”

Season 11 came to an end earlier this week, and it was a rough one for the couples who left the pods engaged.

Late last month, Rob Feeley’s engagement to Michaella Giorgio went up in flames after his behavior during two separate encounters left her questioning whether she could marry him..

Another season 11 pairing fizzled even faster. Jax Guelli and Scott “Stew” Stewart connected in the pods over their shared love of luxury and The Phantom of the Opera, and Jax accepted Stew’s proposal.

Things went south almost immediately once the two came face-to-face. Jax repeatedly described their first meeting as “so weird” and shot down Stew’s claim that he looked like a Kennedy, saying he resembled Mitt Romney instead.

By the following episode, Jax had decided to go home rather than travel to Mexico with the other couples. She has since admitted she should have handled her exit differently, though she doesn’t appear to regret the decision itself.

Against that backdrop, John and Sarah’s wedding was the season’s lone success story. With their divorce filing, Season 11 now appears to have no marriages left standing.

The Love Is Blind Season 11 reunion drops on Netflix on Sunday, when Nick’s pointed question is expected to get an answer.