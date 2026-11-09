'Love Is Blind' Season 11 Reunion: Who Broke Up? Who's Still Together? Who's on Mushrooms?

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The Love Is Blind Season 11 reunion had plenty of unfinished business, and apparently, several contestants weren’t interested in keeping their secrets to themselves.

The Netflix special brought the Boston cast back together on Sunday night, giving viewers some long-awaited answers about the relationships that unraveled during the season.

And while Sarah Williams and John Shannon were the only couple to actually get married, their marriage was also among the biggest disasters to emerge from the experiment.

The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 reunion offered plenty of drama. (YouTube/Netflix)

Sarah filed for divorce in June, less than a year after exchanging vows. During the reunion, John took responsibility for their split, admitting that he made a serious mistake during a boys’ trip.

John eventually acknowledged sending three inappropriate text messages to an adult entertainer, which Sarah viewed as emotional infidelity. He insisted that nothing physical happened, but admitted that his behavior crossed a boundary.

“I take full accountability,” John said, adding that the situation was “100 percent my fault.”

Sarah explained that she felt increasingly alone in the marriage and said the messages confirmed her belief that John didn’t want to be married to her.

Although she admitted that the experience was painful, she also revealed that she had forgiven him.

Elsewhere, Jax Guelli and Scott “Stew” Stewart offered an update on their relationship after Jax ended their engagement shortly after they met face-to-face.

The two remain close, although Stew suggested that their romantic future remains uncertain. Jax also revealed that she kept her engagement ring, having it reset into a pinky ring.

Aneha Singh and Cam Halloran also confirmed that their relationship was over. After Aneha left Cam at the altar, the pair attempted to figure out their future.

However, Aneha claimed that Cam told her he was no longer in love with her during a hotel getaway. Cam suggested that he probably would have said no at the altar anyway.

Meanwhile, Michaella Giorgio confronted Rob Feeley about his behavior during their relationship. Rob apologized and revealed that he had started therapy, even spending 50 days avoiding going out after filming wrapped. Michaella, however, made it clear that she had no interest in maintaining a connection with him.

Wilnie Louis and Wilson Monteiro revisited their disagreements over household responsibilities, while Erika Ellis and Blake Carver discussed why their relationship never worked outside the experiment. Blake admitted that he might have blown his chance with Erika, whom he still holds in high regard.

There was also an unexpected romantic revelation involving Michaella and Matt Waldrip, the season’s beekeeper. Matt revealed that they briefly dated after filming, describing their relationship as meaningful. Michaella wasn’t quite as sentimental, insisting their friendship should never have become romantic. She also claimed she only told him she loved him because she was on mushrooms.

Finally, Benita Paloja revealed that she’s engaged to a mystery man after dating him for approximately a year. Not a bad way to end a reunion!

At least someone found lasting love in Boston — unfortunately, it didn’t happen during Netflix’s increasingly infamous dating “experiment.”