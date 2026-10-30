Lisa Rinna Transforms Into Kylie Jenner for Halloween

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Sure, Lisa Rinna has been courting controversy all year, but this week she’s receiving a different sort of attention.

Lisa dressed up as Kylie Jenner for Halloween again, and photos of the transformation are causing social media users to lose their minds.

Truly, it’s something that has to be seen to be believed:

It isn’t the first time the reality star has turned herself into the Kylie Cosmetics founder for the spooky season.

The new costume marks a repeat performance, with Lisa recreating a viral Kylie look tied to ‘Marty Supreme,’ the Daily Mail reports.

According to the outlet, the look had fans screaming as Lisa took on the persona of the 29-year-old make-up mogul.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s look was described as uncanny with commenters calling Lisa’s look the most “jaw-dropping Halloween costume of the season” (so far).

The images spread quickly across pop culture accounts on X within hours of going up, with several fan pages sharing side-by-side reactions to the costume.

Lisa Rinna attends Women’s Wear Daily Presents The 2026 WWD Style Awards at Regent Santa Monica Beach on January 09, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/FilmMagic)

“I couldn’t tell if that was Kylie Jenner dressing up as Lisa Rinna or Lisa Rinna dressing up as Kylie Jenner,” wrote one commenter.

“This hurts my brain it’s so good,” another added.

“Lisa is a shape shifter,” a third chimed in.

But the top comment came from Kylie herself, who wrote: “Thought this was me.”

Choosing Kylie a second time makes the costume something of a running bit for Lisa, who has become known for leaning all the way into her Halloween looks.

Kylie, meanwhile, has her own history of viral moments, and the Marty Supreme look Lisa chose to copy was one of the ones that took off online.

Halloween is still a day away, so Lisa’s Kylie moment may not be the last costume she unveils this year.

But it will almost certainly be the most mind-blowing.