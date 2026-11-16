Lindsay Clancy to Face Retrial For Children's Deaths; Judge Rejects Bid to Dismiss Case

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Lindsay Clancy will face another trial in connection with the deaths of her three young children, with a Massachusetts judge setting a new court date for March 29, 2027.

The decision came Monday during a hearing at Plymouth Superior Court.

Judge William Sullivan announced the date after prosecutors confirmed they intend to retry Clancy, whose first trial ended in a mistrial when jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict.

Exterior view of Plymouth Superior Court during Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial on August 26, 2026 in Plymouth, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mel Musto/Getty Images)

There is still a significant question about how prosecutors will approach the case.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague told the court that the proceeding would be a retrial, but said the details would depend on further decisions by the prosecution.

In particular, prosecutors have not clearly stated whether they will again pursue first-degree murder charges or seek a lesser charge. That distinction could affect how the case is decided: a first-degree murder charge requires a jury trial, while a lesser charge could potentially be handled by a judge.

The original trial ended in September after 11 jurors were prepared to find Clancy not criminally responsible by reason of insanity.

One juror disagreed, preventing a unanimous verdict and resulting in a mistrial.

Clancy’s defense team has challenged the circumstances surrounding that deadlock. Her attorneys argued that the judge should have done more to investigate whether the holdout juror was following the court’s instructions.

They also sought to have the charges dismissed, arguing that another trial would violate Clancy’s protection against double jeopardy.

Judge Sullivan rejected those requests last week, ruling that the jury’s inability to reach a verdict provided a legal basis for the mistrial and that a retrial would not violate Clancy’s constitutional rights.

He also denied the defense’s request for additional records related to the holdout juror.

The judge further rejected prosecutors’ request for a gag order that would have restricted public comments by attorneys involved in the case.

Clancy’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, had urged the court to move quickly, saying he did not want his client to remain incarcerated for another year or several years while waiting for a trial. He also expressed a preference for having Sullivan oversee the next proceeding.

Clancy is accused of killing her children — Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months —–at the family’s home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in January 2023. Her defense has argued that she was experiencing postpartum psychosis and was not criminally responsible for their deaths.

The March 29 date means the case is moving forward, but key questions about the charges and the prosecution’s strategy remain unresolved.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

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