Lindsay Clancy Lawyer Says She's on Suicide Watch Due to 'Horrible Dreams'

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Lindsay Clancy was back in court today, as her defense team continued fighting to prevent her from facing another murder trial.

The Massachusetts mother, who is charged with murdering her three young children, appeared alongside her attorneys for a hearing that could have significant implications for the future of her case.

But while the legal battle continues, Clancy’s attorney offered a troubling update about her client’s emotional state.

Exterior view of Plymouth Superior Court during Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial on August 26, 2026 in Plymouth, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mel Musto/Getty Images)

Speaking with CBS News ahead of the hearing, attorney Rosemary Scapicchio revealed that Clancy remains on suicide watch while being held at Tewksbury Hospital.

“She doesn’t want to be here,” Scapicchio said. “She wants to be with her children.”

The attorney also disclosed that Clancy continues to experience what she described as “horrible dreams about this.”

Monday’s hearing centered on a defense motion seeking to dismiss the charges against Clancy on double jeopardy grounds.

Her attorneys argue that constitutional protections should prevent prosecutors from putting her through another trial following the outcome of her first one.

Judge William Sullivan heard arguments from both sides and said he would take the dismissal request under advisement.

The legal proceedings follow a dramatic conclusion to Clancy’s first murder trial, which ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

The jury reportedly split 11-1 in favor of finding Clancy not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.

Clancy faces three counts of murder in connection with the January 2023 deaths of her children: Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, who was just 8 months old.

She has not denied killing the children. However, her defense team has maintained that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and the effects of overmedication at the time of the tragedy.

Following the deaths, Clancy survived an apparent suicide attempt that left her seriously injured. She has remained in custody at Tewksbury Hospital.

Her legal team has also undergone some changes in recent months. Attorney Martin Weinberg joined the defense in September, working alongside longtime trial attorney Kevin Reddington.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, have opposed the defense’s request to dismiss the charges.

Whether Clancy will face another trial remains uncertain. If Judge Sullivan rejects the double jeopardy argument, prosecutors could potentially pursue a second trial, although no decision about that possibility has been announced.

For now, Clancy’s fate remains in the hands of the court, as her attorneys continue attempting to keep the case from moving forward.