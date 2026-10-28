Lamar Odom Joins OnlyFans: ‘I’ve Always Been an Open Book’

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Lamar Odom has joined OnlyFans, and he’s being billed as the first NBA star to launch an account on the subscription platform, TMZ reports.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star announced the page on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, according, and he’s already teasing what subscribers can expect.

Odom told TMZ that he knows exactly what assumptions come with the platform’s name.

Lamar Odom attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

“People hear OnlyFans and automatically think one thing,” he said, before hinting that he isn’t going to spell out what his own content will be.

He summed up his approach by saying, “I’ve always been an open book.”

“You’ve seen me on the court. You’ve seen me on TV. Now get to know the REAL me. A little more personal. A little more playful. And a side of Lamar you haven’t seen before,” reads a pitch posted by Lamar.

Odom apparently won’t be going it alone, either. He says his girlfriend, Rachel Bradley, is joining him for the new venture.

Media Take Out, which puts Odom’s age at 46, says Bradley may appear alongside him on the account.

As for why Odom is taking this route, the move comes after a stretch of costly personal struggles, which have left plenty of fans curious about his motivation.

Money certainly wasn’t an issue during his playing days, as Odom earned around $110 million in salary alone over the course of his NBA career.

But the man’s been retired since 2013, and he’s seen plenty of ups and downs during those years.

Of course, most people outside of basketball know Odom from his years in the Kardashian orbit.

He and Khloe Kardashian were married from 2009 through 2016, though they first separated in 2013 before the divorce was finalized years later.

During their marriage, Odom struggled with addiction and was unfaithful, and he has spoken openly about both over the years.

Khloe has been open about that era too. On an April 2025 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, she recalled tracking Odom down to a motel in downtown Los Angeles and finding him with another woman.

“I knocked on the door. They answered it for some reason, and I just started going ballistic,” Khloe said at the time.

Odom has also made headlines for the way he’s handled things since the split.

Viral stories in 2024 claimed he visited the RealDoll factory in Las Vegas and ordered a custom doll made to resemble his ex-wife.

Khloe addressed the whole situation on the Season 6 finale of The Kardashians, after Kris Jenner brought up what she called her former son-in-law’s “blow-up doll.”

Khloe made it clear she was grossed out, and she also vented that Odom too often acted as if he hadn’t done anything wrong to her. Yikes.

Now Odom is pitching an even more personal look at his life to anyone willing to subscribe, with his new boo along for the ride. This could get interesting.