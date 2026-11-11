Kylie Jenner Hit with FOURTH Lawsuit: Housekeeper Alleges Workplace Injuries & More

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You can’t treat people like this.

The latest lawsuit against Kylie Jenner from an employee comes from a former housekeeper.

She says that, within a seven-month period, she was bitten by a dog, got a nasty dose of pepper spray, and even became locked in a closet for over an hour.

These dramatic anecdotes are part of a larger story of mistreatment and wrongful termination detailed in the filing.

Kylie attends the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala on November 07, 2026. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

A lot can go wrong in just seven months

On November 5 — coincidentally, Kris Jenner’s 71st birthday — Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Page Six reports that the filing accuses Kylie, her companies, and multiple members of her staff of a litany of wrongdoings.

The allegations include disability discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, and a slew of labor violations.

Notably, this is the fourth lawsuit against Kylie to paint a very similar portrait of what it’s like to work in her household staff.

In Amaya’s case, she says that she began working for Kylie in March of 2025 for $40 — cash — per hour, six days per week. What went wrong?

According to the lawsuit, Amaya was regularly denied pay for overtime despite being forced to work long hours.

Part of her job involved travel between Kylie’s properties, and the filing says that she “was not paid for mileage or travel time.”

Supervisor Laura Dooley allegedly instructed her to enter Kylie’s closet using a passcode, where Amaya “became locked inside for more than an hour.”

Amaya called Dooley in a panic to beg for help — but claims that Dooley “laughed and mocked” her in response.

“No one is at the house that can let you out and I cannot give the password to anyone else, you just have to wait,” Dooley allegedly told her before she had to wait over an hour for rescue.

25 minutes!!!!!!! winter kissed collection drops at 9am pst on https://t.co/rfFxSt9DvZ https://t.co/tGhATeFozH — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 21, 2026

Pepper spray and a dog bite

According to Amaya, she suffered a workplace injury in September 2025.

She was cleaning a laundry room drawer, the filing details, when an “unsecured canister of pepper spray discharged” into her face and eyes.

As a result, Amaya wrote, she experienced “blurry vision, burning, itching, dryness, irritation, and a constant sand-like sensation.”

Pepper spray is a tear gas product whose active ingredient is capsaicin. The symptoms that Amaya describes are consistent with its effects.

She says that this was not her only workplace injury.

my first fragrance trio is hereeee 🤍 mood stones available now https://t.co/ObiDG41eGE & coming 8.02 to @ultabeauty https://t.co/4Bm9BssQTK — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 30, 2026

According to the filing, Amaya suffered a dog bite while cleaning a doghouse at one of Kylie’s properties.

Though she reported the injury, she allegedly received no meaningful assistance and had to purchase medication herself as treatment.

Ultimately, she says, she questioned why another housekeeper received a mileage reimbursement when she did not.

This, she says, resulted in her firing on February 6, 2026.

It will of course be up to the court to determine if these allegations are true. They are, however, fairly consistent with descriptions given in the other three lawsuits.

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