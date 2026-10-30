Kyle Cooke Blasts 'Coke Head' West Wilson for 'Blowing Up' Amanda Batula's Career

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What triggered this meltdown?

The long saga of Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke’s relationship fallout isn’t over.

Deep in his feelings, Kyle called West Wilson a “coke head” and then posted a long non-apology.

Fans have a theory about what prompted this. And Amanda, at least, believes it.

Kyle Cooke attends the “Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea Awards” at Edison Ballroom on October 06, 2026. (Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

‘More like you a coke head that blew my ex’s life and career up’

Early on Thursday, October 29, Kyle took to the comments under West Wilson’s photodump — which is already a mistake.

“More like [you’re] a coke head that blew my ex’s life and career up,” Kyle spat.

(In case you’re looking for excuses for someone leaving hot-headed comments in public, this is a 44-year-old man, not an understandably angsty 15-year-old.)

The comment came so early in the morning — 6:51 AM — that’s it’s unclear if Kyle saw it before bed or after.

Additionally, we cannot confirm whether he deleted it himself or if West deleted it. It is simply gone.

We apologize for the light mode, as this comment has since been deleted. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Hours later, on Thursday evening, Kyle took to his Instagram Stories to respond to, well, his own comment and to the conversation (and backlash) that it had sparked all day.

“There’s already enough negativity online, and the last thing I want to do is add to it,” he began.

“So I want to be clear, and then I’m leaving this alone,” Kyle vowed.

“Despite our differences, I will always care about Amanda,” he alleged. “And when it comes to people I care about, I fight hard.” At times, he characterized, he goes “too hard.”

Kyle expressed: “It’s been an emotional and frustrating situation, and I have let those feelings get the better of me at times.”

Kyle’s lengthy Instagram Story message did not read like an apology. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘I’ll leave it there’

“But that doesn’t mean my concerns aren’t valid,” Kyle insisted.

“Ultimately, I wanted us both to have the opportunity to share our perspectives on the show,” he expressed.

It is clear that Kyle is alluding to Amanda leaving In The City ahead of its upcoming season instead of remaining his castmate.

“But at the end of the day, Amanda has her own life and makes her own decisions, just as I make mine,” he grudgingly acknowledged.

Kyle concluded: “I’ll leave it there. Thanks everyone.”

It seems that Amanda Batula is singing off on this theory. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Also on Thursday, a fan wrote their analysis of Kyle’s bitter comment and what might have motivated it.

“Kyle realized that when Amanda declined to film the upcoming season of #inthecity that he could no longer control or manipulate her anymore and melted down in West’s IG comments,” the tweet read.

Amanda quote-tweeted it with a bullseye emoji. That means that she believes that it is accurate.

A lot of people might share Kyle’s assessment of West. His alleged recreational activities aside, the guy sucks.

But it’s important to remember that Amanda is not a victim as far as anyone can tell. Even if, yeah, she does seem to have some unsavory men in her orbit.