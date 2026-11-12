Kris Jenner Left Raging Over One Line in New Kim Kardashian Biography: 'F--k Off'

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Kris Jenner confronted Kim Kardashian over a line in Kim’s new biography on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, and the momager had a very blunt message for the author.

“You can tell him, for me, that he can f–k off,” the 71-year-old said on the show (via Page Six). “That is very offensive to me.”

The book in question is Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, written by Jonathan Van Meter. Kim authorized Van Meter to write it, and it hit shelves on October 27.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner attend the “All’s Fair” Disney+ Premiere at Maison de La Chimie on October 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The passage that set Kris off deals with Kim’s childhood. Van Meter speculated in the book that while Kim doesn’t believe she has “childhood trauma,” she “just doesn’t see it.”

Kris was not having it. She accused Van Meter of “putting things in a book that are dramatic and will sell books.”

“Tell him you don’t want it to say anything about your childhood trauma because you didn’t have any,” she demanded of Kim. “I worked really hard at my life and being a mom so nobody had any childhood trauma.”

“You should tell him to take the trauma part out. I’m insulted,” Kris continued, before delivering her two-word instruction for the author.

Kim said she would “make that very clear” to Van Meter. That wasn’t enough to end the conversation, as Kris doubled down on her stance.

“My legacy is my children, so I don’t want anybody interrupting what my truth is,” she explained. “And my truth is: I worked really hard raising you guys, and there was no trauma. The biggest trauma that we had was the day that Toys ‘R Us closed.”

Her other daughters sided with mom. Khloe Kardashian asked, “Why can’t he take what you say for face value?”

Kourtney Kardashian agreed in a confessional. “I don’t think we had some deep, dark trauma, so I would be pissed too if someone tried to say we did,” she said.

Kris’s issues with the biography went well beyond that one line. During the episode, she made it clear she wasn’t thrilled that Kim pursued the project at all.

She called Kim “insane” for having “given [their] rights to [their] lives away to some stranger.”

“You’re giving him access to your entire life, and to our lives,” Kris raged. “That, you know, is ridiculous. … Why give someone that access?”

Kim, for her part, said she “stood behind” the book and explained why she agreed to it in the first place.

“There is so much misinformation out there and so much bad information, why wouldn’t we want someone that’s so smart and so genuine and so great to write a great book that’s super interesting and factual and great?” she said.

Van Meter spent six years working on Citizen Kim, shadowing Kim and interviewing the people closest to her. That access has already produced some emotional moments, including when Kim Kardashian revealed Robert Sr.’s final words to her in the book.

“The last thing my dad ever said to me was, ‘I know you’re going to be good, I can see it,'” Kim told the author, according to the biography.

Kris’s reaction to the book wasn’t exactly a secret before the episode aired. Van Meter spoke about her blowup in an interview last month, saying she flipped out on camera over the project.

“She was yelling, ‘Why did Kim drag us all into this? Why is my affair from 30 years ago in the book?'” Van Meter recalled.

He also made it sound like the storm passed quickly. “Two days later, Kris was fine. But it’s going to be on the show,” he said, and on Thursday, it was.

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