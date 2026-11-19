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Some folks are a little too bashful to discuss the unseen effects of getting older.

Especially when those effects are of a very personal nature.

Kris Jenner isn’t feeling shy.

The momager spoke openly about her vaginal rejuvenation treatment, and she did not use a lot of technical terms.

Momager Kris spoke about her upcoming laser treatment. (Image Credit: Hulu)

‘Really perfect and cute’

On the Thursday, November 19 episode of The Kardashians, momager Kris got quite blunt.

We aren’t talking about the formal dining adventure with her grandchildren.

Similarly, we aren’t referring to the L’Oreal Paris event featuring Andie MacDowell and Dame Helen Mirren.

Instead, we’re talking about when she sat down with her longtime friend, Shelly.

While the two indulged in their craving for Nate’n Al’s Delicatessen egg salad, Kris divulged the procedure that she was gearing up to undergo.

Momager Kris speaks to the confessional camera on ‘The Kardahians’ on Hulu. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kris, who turned 71 earlier this month and was 70 when this filmed, chatted with Shelly about her plans.

She would soon be undergoing a MonaLisa Touch procedure.

Kris explained that it’s a process involving a “laser in your vagina.”

The goal, she added, is to make her vagina “really perfect and cute.”

Kris also told Shelly that she’d undergone the procedure before.

Feeling nostalgic, Kris ordered a wide variety of classic food. (Image Credit: Hulu)

She’s had this treatment in the past

“Live a little, for God’s sake,” Kris joked with her friend.

They did not spend the entire scene discussing the meeting of genitals and laser treatments. Kris also ordered a tremendous volume of “nostalgia” food. Good for her!

The MonaLisa Touch treatment is a form of laser therapy that is designed to treat vaginal atrophy.

Its goal is to minimize symptoms such as vaginal dryness and painful sex.

Apparently, the treatment uses a laser to destroy older tissue and promote the growth of new blood vessels and new collagen to revitalize vaginal tissue. In other words, this is a vaginal rejuvenation procedure.

On the one hand, Kris speaking about her treatments can help to ease the stigma.

(It’s not really within reach of most people, as sessions can cost about $1,200 each.)

There are a lot of medical issues involving the genitals that still do not receive enough mainstream attention — because, in part, a lot of people are unwilling to talk about them.

Is Kris talking about to strike a blow for potential vaginal rejuvenation patients everywhere? Probably not.

But she’s doing a good thing by talking about it. Not all reality TV grandmothers are willing to do the same.

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