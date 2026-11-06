Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Say They Walked in on Lamar Odom ‘Orgy’

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The latest episode of The Kardashians featured Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner reflecting on their memories of Lamar Odom — and not in a fond way.

According to Khloe and Kris, they once walked in on Lamar in the middle of a hotel room orgy.

And unfortunately, it all went down when Khloe was still married to the former NBA star.

Khloe and Lamar in a scene from ‘The Kardashians.’ (Hulu/YouTube)

It all started when Kris and Khloe went out searching for Lamar during the height of his substance abuse. What they found was a hotel room packed with people engaged in sexual activity.

“There were 20 people,” Khloe said of the scene.

The story came up in a lighthearted way. Kris was playing Truth or Dare when she was asked about the “craziest” thing she had ever done, and this was the moment she landed on.

Khloe reportedly described the scene as a “circle jerk,” and the room was said to be filled with drugs as well as the women Lamar was spending the night with.

Khloe didn’t just stand there and take it in, either. She reportedly admitted that she started swinging at the women in the room, whom she called “random hookers.”

In other words, Khloe fought for her marriage in the most literal sense possible.

Looking back on the whole ordeal, Khloe summed up the lesson she took away from it.

“I will never date a freak again,” she declared.

The incident has been described as a drug-fueled night, and it fits the picture of Lamar’s lowest period, when his addiction was taking a heavy toll on his relationship with Khloe.

The couple’s marriage played out largely in front of reality TV cameras, which made Lamar a familiar face to Kardashian fans for years.

That also meant that much of the pain of watching his addiction spiral was shared with the public, though this particular story stayed private until now.

For Kris, the memory clearly still ranks near the top of the wildest things she has ever been part of. That’s saying a lot for a woman who has spent decades managing one of the most famous families in the world.

Khloe, who turned 42 this past summer, has spoken about her marriage to Lamar many times over the years, but rarely in such graphic detail.

The timing of the revelation is notable.

The episode aired shortly after Lamar announced that he has launched an OnlyFans account, and he reportedly said that “nothing is off the table” when it comes to the content he plans to share there.

Sounds like nothing was off the table during his marriage too, but we’ll go easy on Lamar here.