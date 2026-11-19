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Kim Zolciak’s teenage son is in a world of trouble.

In the fight over his sexual assault trial’s venue, prosecutors noted that his alleged behavior has only gotten worse following his incest case.

Now, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ attorney is signing on to defend KJ Biermann.

The guy who convinced a jury that the disgraced rapper isn’t a racketeer or sex trafficker is now going to ply his trade defending an accused predator on a much smaller scale.

KJ Biermann, 15-year-old son of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, is facing serious criminal charges. (Photo Credit: Alpharetta Police Department)

Brian Steel is on the case

TMZ reports that on Wednesday, November 18, court documents revealed that Brian Steel, who famously defended Diddy, would be replacing Jason Sheffield for the defense.

As we have previously reported, KJ is facing some very serious charges from an alleged sexual assault on April 23.

At a Life Time Fitness gym in Alpharetta, Georgia, Zolciak’s teenage son allegedly persuaded a minor girl — reportedly his classmate — to enter a family changing room.

Once inside, KJ allegedly locked the door and forced her to engage in sexual acts, threatening further violence in the process.

Prosecutors have included medical records and alleged injuries from the encounter.

On September 3, a Fulton County grand jury indicted KJ on seven felony charges.

The charges include aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, and aggravated sodomy.

On October 5, KJ pleaded not guilty on all seven charges.

His legal team has been desperately seeking a transfer to juvenile court, claiming that he is young enough for effective rehabilitation.

However, prosecutors note that KJ already had a chance at rehabilitation and counseling after authorities viewed graphic evidence on his phone of sex with an underage relative on his phone. He had gone through a lot of counseling before allegedly assaulting this teenage girl earlier this year.

Adult and juvenile courts put people on very different paths

If charged as an adult, KJ could end up with a conviction and a sentence of at least 25 years.

(Keep in mind, that’s if he is convicted on some of the more serious charges on the list.)

His team wants to keep KJ in juvenile court, where he could avoid prison and perhaps attend counseling or, at worst, go to juvenile detention.

Normally, we’d applaud these systems that keep minors out of prison, for a whole slew of reasons.

In this case, however, the prosecution’s argument appears to be that KJ’s behavior is not merely misguided or inappropriate — but that of a budding predator who is unlikely to stop being a danger to the community with counseling.

It is unclear if Steel will take a different approach to the defense than Sheffield has.

Diddy was looking at many decades behind bars in a federal case. Federal racketeering and sex trafficking cases tend to be ironclad.

Instead, the jury — due at least in part to Steel’s persuasive arguments (though some suggest that the right-wing cultural surge at the time may have played a role) — convicted Diddy on the least of his charges at this YEAR trial.

Diddy’s sentence is for only a little over four years.

Whatever we may think of KJ and his alleged crimes, one can understand why his parents would want someone like Steel as his defense attorney.

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