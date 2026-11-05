Kimmarie Johnson Cause of Death: ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Passes Away at 50

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We have tragic news to report from the world of television.

Kimmarie Johnson, an actress who appeared in Beverly Hills, 90210, has died at the age of 50.

The actress died in Los Angeles following a medical emergency, with her family now sharing additional details about the circumstances surrounding her death.

John Corbett, Kimmarie Johnson and Dan Paulson attend the “6th Annual Television Academy Honors” held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on May 9, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

According to her niece, Rhonda Scott, Johnson experienced a heart-related medical event on October 27. She was subsequently rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where doctors diagnosed her with a heart aneurysm condition.

The news of Johnson’s death was reported on Tuesday, with her family providing information about the medical emergency that preceded it.

Johnson was best known to television audiences for her appearance on the popular teen drama, which became one of the defining shows of the 1990s. She portrayed a character named Judy, and while her role was small, Johnson’s career was anything but.

Her entertainment career also included appearances in several films. Among her credits were Dude, Where’s My Car?, Carman: The Champion, Shadow Fury, and Diary of a Tired Black Man.

But Johnson’s professional interests extended beyond acting. She also worked as a model and entrepreneur, eventually launching her own beauty business, SkinGlow by Kimmarie, in 2011.

The Pittsburgh native had previously competed in beauty pageants, winning the Miss Pennsylvania USA title and going on to represent her home state at the Miss USA competition.

News of her death comes as fans and those familiar with her work look back on her career.

While Johnson may not have been among the biggest names associated with 90210, her appearance on the beloved series remains a memorable part of her resume.

Her family has not provided additional details about the circumstances of her death beyond the information shared by her niece.

For now, the revelation of Johnson’s medical emergency offers some insight into the events leading up to the actress’s death at just 50 years old.

Our condolences go out to Kimmarie’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.