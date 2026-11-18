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This summer, authorities arrested KJ Biermann after he allegedly sexually assaulted a former friend.

It soon came to light that Kim Zolciak’s son had a prior offense.

This past run-in with the law involved video of KJ allegedly having sex with an underage relative.

Prosecutors are now detailing all 16 alleged offenses from the incest case as they ask the court to keep this new case in adult court.

Zolciak hosts the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017. (Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway)

Should KJ Biermann be tried as an adult?

Page Six reports that prosecutors filed new documents on Monday, November 16, detailing KJ’s prior offenses from the alleged incest video.

The filing listed one count of incest, eight counts of child molestation, one count of sexual battery, one count of statutory rape, and five counts of sexual exploitation of children.

KJ was not convicted on all 16 charges.

Rather, these were the charges on which, prosecutors say, investigators did find probable cause.

The charges are relevant because prosecutors want to try KJ as an adult on the alleged sexual assault. Meanwhile, the 15-year-old’s defense hopes to put him through the juvenile justice system.

Kim Zolciak addresses "reckless and deeply troubling" allegations against her 15-year-old son Kroy "KJ" Biermann Jr. after his arrest on sodomy and aggravated sexual battery charges. https://t.co/8NpMQdiEKH https://t.co/bqhOMHmi8p — E! News (@enews) August 22, 2026

According to prosecutors, KJ had already gone through most of his required therapy — from the alleged incest incident — when the alleged assault in April took place.

(Normally, when a minor commits certain types of offenses, court-ordered counseling is the sensible approach to help them to learn the difference between right and wrong that their upbringing clearly did not instill.)

Now, prosecutors argue that the therapy did not help in this case.

Instead, they say that KJ’s behavior has gotten worse — not better.

Therapy can be tremendously helpful for millions. A small minority, however, will use it as a mask — claiming that it’s making them better when it’s either changing nothing … or helping them get better at lying.

It’s clear that the prior approach didn’t work

KJ is currently facing seven felony charges after allegedly assaulting a classmate in April.

He and the teenage girl were at a Georgia gym, where he allegedly attacked her in the changing room — and threatened her with escalated violence, according to her statements to investigators.

KJ has pleaded not guilty.

He is out of jail on a $200,000 bond and reportedly living with his mom.

At present, KJ is not allowed to have contact with anyone under 16 — including his younger siblings.

After Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s son, KJ Biermann, was indicted on sexual assault charges, his attorney responded, stating that presenting the "whole truth" of the case will "require patience." https://t.co/4LbWBzoXvz https://t.co/i18tfCCZU0 — E! News (@enews) September 5, 2026

It is possible that prosecutors will not be able to present the incest allegations as a prior bad act at trial.

(This will likely be determined at some messy pretrial hearings.)

However, one might argue that it is relevant that a 15-year-old had previously engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor to whom he is related and filmed it and attended counseling after the fact — only to then force himself (allegedly) upon a girl who once considered him to be a friend.

KJ’s attorney will likely continue to claim that the prior case is being “misrepresented” by prosecutors, and that mentioning it at all will prejudice the jury.

For now, though, prosecutors just want to try KJ in adult court. The argument seems to be that juvenile courts are equipped to handle a misbehaving youth, not a budding predator whose behavior is getting worse instead of better.

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