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Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are facing yet another financial headache, and this one comes with a rather staggering price tag.

The estranged couple has reportedly accumulated more than $576,000 in outstanding state and federal tax liens, adding another chapter to their increasingly complicated financial saga.

According to Page Six, the state of Georgia filed a $149,533.80 tax lien against Zolciak on August 13, 2026.

TV Personality Kim Zolciak hosts the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017 in Yonkers, New York. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway)

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star was reportedly hit with the filing just days before her 15-year-old son, KJ Biermann, was arrested on sexual battery and sodomy charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

Her estranged husband wasn’t spared, either. Georgia filed a separate tax lien against Kroy on September 3, totaling $68,663.14.

The state tax problems came after the IRS filed separate federal liens against the former couple in November and December 2025. Zolciak reportedly owes $163,804, while Biermann was hit with a $194,199 lien.

That’s a combined $576,200 in tax liabilities, and there’s another particularly inconvenient detail: No releases have been filed for any of the four liens. Representatives for both Zolciak and Biermann reportedly did not respond to requests for comment.

Unfortunately, this isn’t exactly unfamiliar territory for the former couple.

Back in 2023, Zolciak and Biermann faced a federal tax lien exceeding $1.1 million over allegedly unpaid taxes, interest and penalties dating back to 2013, 2017 and 2018. It remains unclear whether those earlier obligations have been resolved.

Their financial difficulties also contributed to the loss of their sprawling Georgia mansion. The property was eventually sold for $2.75 million following foreclosure proceedings, despite initially being listed for a considerably more ambitious $6 million.

And the financial developments arrive during an especially difficult period for the family.

KJ is facing seven felony charges stemming from an alleged April 2026 incident involving a female classmate at a Georgia gym. He has pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence.

Prosecutors have also raised allegations involving a separate juvenile case. Those allegations have not resulted in convictions, and KJ’s current case remains ongoing.

The teenager recently hired prominent attorney Brian Steel, whose former clients include Sean “Diddy” Combs and Young Thug.

Meanwhile, Zolciak recently attended daughter Brielle Biermann’s wedding to former professional baseball player Billy Seidl in Florida. Kroy was notably absent from the celebration.

Between their ongoing divorce, mounting financial obligations and their son’s legal situation, the former reality television couple certainly has plenty to deal with.

And unfortunately, those tax bills aren’t going to disappear simply because there’s another family crisis demanding their attention.

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