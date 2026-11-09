Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Issues Refunds After $148 Advent Calendar Backlash

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Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS is issuing refunds to customers who bought the brand’s $148 advent calendar, TMZ reports.

The move comes after a wave of furious complaints from shoppers who felt the pricey holiday box was extremely underwhelming for what they paid.

Advent calendars are meant to track the days leading up to Christmas, with a little surprise tucked behind each door. Many SKIMS buyers apparently expected a lot more from their surprises, given the price tag.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Now the brand is reimbursing the customers who called it out. The refunds are being offered to buyers who were dissatisfied with their calendars.

The calendar first started drawing heat last week, when it got thoroughly roasted online.

Some critics went as far as labeling it the “worst advent calendar ever.” After all, this is the brand that helped make Kim a billionaire. So it probably shouldn’t be cutting corners on an item targeted at diehard fans.

For a brand that has built its reputation on shapewear and loungewear that sells out in minutes, the reaction to a holiday accessory was a rare stumble.

Before the refund news broke, SKIMS had already moved to address the backlash publicly.

The brand acknowledged that it is “aware of the feedback” about the calendar and its accessories, E! News reports.

That acknowledgment appears to have been the first step, with the refunds following as SKIMS reportedly works to win back customers who felt burned by the purchase.

The internet’s complaints were clearly heard, and the brand’s response landed quickly. The outcry built over a matter of days before SKIMS changed course.

This isn’t the first time the brand has found itself under fire from its own customers, and shoppers have been quick to hold Kim and her company to account.

The price was a sticking point for many critics. At $148, buyers expected a premium experience to match the SKIMS name, and plenty of them said that’s not what showed up on their doorsteps.

The advent calendar drama marks the second time in about a week that Kim has caught heat from her own fans.

Last week, Kim faced backlash over a post on X that many followers read as a celebration of the Democrats’ wins in the midterm elections.

The day after the election, Kim shared a video of herself modeling with the caption, “GOOD MORNING AMERICA.”

Critics quickly pulled her friend Ivanka Trump into the conversation, accusing Kim of turning her back on her Republican pal after a rough night for the party.

Kim has also been in the headlines for more serious reasons lately. She recently revealed on The Kardashians that she underwent surgery to have “irregularities” removed from her esophagus.

That health scare reportedly has ties to the illness that took her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., who died in 2003 after a battle with cancer.

As for the advent calendar, SKIMS customers who felt shortchanged now have a way to get their money back, with the brand reimbursing buyers who were unhappy with what they received.