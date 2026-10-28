Kim Kardashian Reveals Robert Sr.’s Final Words to Her

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On September 30, 2003, Robert Kardashian Sr. passed away after a battle with cancer.

More than twenty years later, Kim Kardashian recalls his final words to her.

He predicted her success.

She shared that he also asked her to something for him.

Kim Kardashian attends the “All’s Fair” Season 2 World Premiere screening on October 24, 2026. (Photo Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

‘You’ll be fine, but …’

Kim spoke to author Jonathan Van Meter in his biography of her, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future.

“The last thing my dad ever said to me was, ‘I know you’re going to be good — I can see it,’” she claimed to him, he wrote.

“’It’s as if I can see what your whole life is going to be like,’” Kim continued her quote.

“My dad didn’t go into detail,” she admitted.

“And,” Kim continued, towards the end of his cancer battle, “he was kind of in and out of it.”

"There is no one analogue. Kardashian’s closest, I often argue, is the algorithm itself." MJ Corey reviews Jonathan Van Meter's Kim Kardashian biography, "Citizen Kim": https://lareviewofbooks.org/article/citizen-kim-kardashian-jonathan-van-meter-biography-jenner



[image or embed] — Los Angeles Review of Books (@lareviewofbooks.bsky.social) October 27, 2026 at 11:29 AM

Going back a little further before his death, Kim recalled watching a film with Robert Sr.

“He put his hand on my leg,” she set the scene.. “I’ll never forget it.”

Kim described: “And I was laying next to him on this couch — this L-shaped couch — and we were kinda squished in this way.”

She shared: “And he said, ‘You’ll be fine. But take care of the other ones.'”

According to Kim, Robert Sr. added: “‘And make sure your brother’s good.’” Yeah.

Hi Mexico City. https://t.co/rhFWPHDurN — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 28, 2026

‘Make sure your brother’s good’

Kim shared her own final words to her late father.

These came when Robert Sr. was bedridden and, according to her, “couldn’t communicate.”

Kim confirmed: “I knew his vitals were almost gone.” That is a difficult time.

“And,” she shared, “the last thing I said to him was, ‘Dad, thank you so much for everything that you’ve taught me, from how to be a good person, to how you did my homework with me, everything I’m going to do with my kids one day.’”

According to Kim, she vowed: “‘And I’m going to take the lesson of you being in my life and carry that forward.”’

I’m honored to be a part of Louis Vuitton x UNICEF’s book for the World Cup. All of the proceeds from the book will benefit children of the UNICEF fund ❤️ https://t.co/5rEqcYeWKw — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) June 23, 2026

The death of Robert Kardashian Sr. deeply affected his children.

(One might argue that it affected Rob the most deeply, while the divorce seems to have had a lasting and negative impact upon Khloé’s ideas about relationships.)

We of course cannot confirm the accuracy of Kim’s memories of her final words with her father, but who would want to dispute it?

It is clear that much of her drive in life is proving others wrong — that she’s more than someone who was born into enormous wealth and genetic good fortune.

From the sound of things, Kim also wants to prove her father right about her.