Kim Kardashian: Moving to the UK Amid Lewis Hamilton Romance?

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When you’re dating an F1 driver, we guess you’d better be ready for things to move quickly.

Yes, insiders say Kim Kardashian is looking at homes in the United Kingdom as her romance with Lewis Hamilton continues to heat up.

According to a new report from Reality Tea, Kim is “looking at properties” across the pond with the goal of making a purchase that will enable her to spend more time with her new man.

Kim Kardashian attends SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of “All’s Fair” hosted by Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on October 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

That doesn’t mean she’s packing up and saying goodbye to Los Angeles, though.

Per the same report, the plans would not involve Kim leaving California for good. A place in the UK would apparently give her a second home base, not a replacement for the life she’s built in Calabasas.

Still, buying property in another country to be closer to a new partner is a pretty big step. It suggests that whatever is going on between Kim and Lewis is more than a passing fling.

Kim and Lewis haven’t exactly been flying under the radar. Earlier this month, we covered the chatter surrounding the pair, and interest in the couple has only grown since then.

Kim’s life in California is famously packed, between her business empire, her family’s reality show, and raising her kids.

And since North West’s music career is just starting to take off, Kim’s eldest probably isn’t looking to leave LA anytime soon.

Splitting time between two continents would be a major logistical juggle for most people, but Kim has never been one to shy away from a big move.

For now, the UK house hunt is coming from an unnamed source, and Kim herself has not publicly discussed any plans to buy property in Britain.

If she does end up putting down roots overseas, it would be the clearest sign yet that she sees a real future with Lewis.

Thus far, the rumors are just one of many indications that Kim and Lewis are stepping on the gas and speeding past relationship milestones at breakneck speed.