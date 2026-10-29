Kim Kardashian Has Surgery After Diagnosis Tied to Dad Robert Sr.’s Death

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Kim Kardashian underwent surgery to have “irregularities” removed from her esophagus, the reality star revealed on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians.

And the health scare hit especially close to home, as the issue is reportedly linked to the illness that took her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

Kim opened up about the ordeal on the Hulu series, explaining that she “had been feeling a little off” in the lead-up to the procedure (via Page Six).

Kim Kardashian attends the “All’s Fair” Season 2 World Premiere screening during the 21st Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 24, 2026 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

She also admitted that her throat was “killing” her, which is never a symptom anyone wants to ignore.

Kim documented the entire experience for the show, including the decision to have the irregularities surgically cut out of her throat.

Page Six describes Kim’s diagnosis as related to Robert Sr.’s death, though the outlet did not name a specific condition.

Kim did not shy away from sharing the frightening details with viewers, which is very much in keeping with how the family has handled personal milestones on camera for years.

Robert Sr. passed away on September 30, 2003, after a battle with cancer. Kim was a young woman at the time, and she has spoken often in the years since about how deeply the loss affected her.

The timing of this latest reveal is notable, as Kim has been reflecting on her father quite a bit lately.

Just this week, we reported that Kim recalled Robert Sr.’s final words to her in Jonathan Van Meter’s new biography, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future.

In the book, Kim told Van Meter that her dad predicted her success near the end of his life, telling her that it was “as if I can see what your whole life is going to be like.”

“My dad didn’t go into detail,” she admitted, noting that toward the end of his cancer battle, “he was kind of in and out of it.”

Kim also recalled lying next to her father on an L-shaped couch while watching a film, when he put his hand on her leg and gave her a piece of advice.

“You’ll be fine. But take care of the other ones,” she remembered him saying, adding that he told her to “make sure your brother’s good.”

Those memories carry extra weight now that Kim has faced a medical issue so closely connected to her dad’s story.

For a family that has spent nearly two decades sharing its highs and lows on camera, the episode marked one of Kim’s more vulnerable moments on the show.

Kim chose to reveal the surgery through the series itself, giving viewers a look at the experience as it unfolded rather than announcing it after the fact.