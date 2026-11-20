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Kim Kardashian is still not buying that humans ever walked on the moon, and she said so again on this week’s episode of The Kardashians.

The reality star told scientist Dr. Kate Biberdorf that she remains a skeptic of the 1969 moon landing, more than a year after her first comments on the subject drew a response from NASA itself.

“I’m a, like, we-didn’t-land-on-the-moon kind of gal,” Kim told Kate during the episode, E! News reports.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage)

She wasn’t the only one at the table with doubts. Scott Disick jumped in to back her up, adding, “Not a chance we landed on the moon.”

Kate, a science professor at Notre Dame, was not about to let that slide.

“I definitely think we landed on the moon,” she told the group. “We’ve done it six times.”

The facts didn’t appear to move anyone. In a separate confessional, Khloe Kardashian made it clear she’s happy to go along with her sister’s theory, expert opinion or not.

“Did we land on the moon? No,” Khloe said. “Does she think we did? Yeah.”

This is not a new position for the 46-year-old SKIMS founder. Kim first floated the idea during a 2025 episode of The Kardashians, in a conversation with her All’s Fair costar Sarah Paulson.

Her evidence at the time centered on Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon after Neil Armstrong. Kim pointed to Aldrin saying the moon landing wasn’t scary, and she took that as a sign the whole thing was staged.

“There was no scary moment,” Kim told Sarah, “because it didn’t happen. It could’ve been scary but it wasn’t because it didn’t happen. So, he’s gotten old and he’s slurring everything.”

She then summed up her conclusion: “So I think it didn’t happen.”

Sarah didn’t fully sign on, but she didn’t shut it down either. “I’m gonna go on a serious deep dive,” the actress said.

The pair have since returned for a second season of their legal drama, and Kim is reportedly ‘mortified’ by harsh All’s Fair reviews as the series continues to struggle with critics.

Back in 2025, the moon comments went well beyond the Kardashian fan base. Shortly after the episode aired, Sean Duffy, who was serving as NASA’s acting administrator at the time, responded on X.

“We’ve been to the Moon before…six times!” Duffy wrote, delivering the same number Kate would repeat to Kim more than a year later.

As for Aldrin, the man at the center of Kim’s theory has spoken openly about his time on the moon and the importance of space exploration.

“I have many memories about the mission, getting to and getting off the moon, and a lot of them are about teamwork, mission focus, just doing our jobs right, not letting people down,” Aldrin said in a 2024 interview.

“Gratitude, I think, might be my strongest feeling, even now,” he added. “Gratitude for all those who made that incredible event in my life, our lives, the nation’s life happen. God looked out for us, for sure.”

That doesn’t sound like a man covering up a hoax, but Kim has now heard from a NASA chief and a science professor and is still holding her ground.

The new episode puts Kim’s moon landing views back in the spotlight during an already busy stretch for her on The Kardashians.

The November 19 episode, featuring Kate, Kim, Scott, and Khloe’s moon debate, is streaming now on Hulu, with new episodes of the season dropping weekly.

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