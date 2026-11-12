Kim Kardashian Reportedly 'Mortified' by Harsh 'All's Fair' Critics

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Critics and audiences agree: All’s Fair is not a good show.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly taking that personally.

In public, she’s brushing off criticism. After all, plenty of viewers are tuning in anyway.

In private, she’s reportedly reeling from the backlash — and feels that it’s unfair.

Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, and Niecy Nash-Betts attend Hulu’s “All’s Fair” Season 2 New York Premiere on November 02, 2026. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Are critics of ‘All’s Fair’ not being fair?

All’s Fair Season 2 has received an appropriately negative reception.

In public, Kim has seemed to brush off the criticism.

After all, the first season was deeply awful, too — racking up a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score when it premiered in 2025.

(That is not how Kim phrases her apparent dismissal of critics, but it’s true.)

During a recent guest spot on The View, Kim was quick to point out that All’s Fair is a success — gushing over Ryan Murphy and her extremely talented co-stars.

Kim appeared on the daytime talk series alongside the extremely talented Niecy Nash-Betts and Naomi Watts, both of whom are also actors on All’s Fair.

Season 2’s premiere amassed 3.2 million views in just three days, which is a great reminder that hate-watching is meaningless when streamers are gauging interest.

Kim received praise, including from her very famous costars, and she credited them with teaching her so much about acting.

(Our thoughts continue to go out to all talented actors trapped within the Ryan Murphy Cinematic Universe, especially Sarah Paulson.)

Does Kim really not care about the harsh, justified criticism of the show?

‘Absolutely mortified’

According to a report from Star, Kim is putting on a brave face in public.

“She’s absolutely mortified,” claims an apparent inside source.

The insider alleges that Kim feels “unfairly” singled out by critics.

On the one hand, no one in their right mind would single out a talent like Glenn Close or Naomi Watts when identifying specific flaws in the show.

At the same time, however, is it possible that Kim is just one very conspicuous scapegoat in a bad series?

Is Kim responsible for the writing, the tone, and the cursed wardrobe and styling choices on the series?

There’s no question that she has some influence — but she cannot be to blame for every issue.

This is, after all, a Ryan Murphy production. It’s getting a lot of views but it’s very bad — like so many of his projects.

He doesn’t need Kim’s presence to do that. And maybe pointing the finger solely at Kim is unfair.

We have to note that the widespread criticism has arguably driven people to watch the Hulu series. People want to see for themselves if a show can actually be this bad.

It can.

See more THG in Google. Add us as a preferred source to get more of our stories in your Top Stories. Add to preferred sources

Get the app — celeb news first Push alerts the second a story breaks · 4.8★ · Free Get the App