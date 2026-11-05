Kim Kardashian Accused of Turning Her Back on Trump Family By Celebrating Dems’ Wins

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Kim Kardashian is catching heat from some of her own fans after a Wednesday post on X that many of them read as a celebration of the Democrats’ big night in the midterm elections.

The post came one day after Tuesday’s election, which saw both the House and the Senate swing in the Democrats’ favor.

Seemingly in celebration of the outcome, Kim tweeted a video of herself modeling, alongside a caption reading, “GOOD MORNING AMERICA.”

Kim Kardashian West speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump listens during an East Room event on â€œsecond chance hiringâ€ June 13, 2019 at the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Critics quickly brought Kim’s old friend Ivanka Trump into the conversation.

The Daily Mail describes Ivanka as Kim’s “best friend,” and fans accused Kim of flipping on her Republican pal with a post that appeared to celebrate the Democrats’ midterm triumph.

“Do you think she posted this before or after she checked in on her best friend Ivanka?” one commenter wrote.

“We didn’t forget, bb,” another chimed in, alongside a picture of Kardashian posing with Donald Trump. (Kim worked with Trump on prison reform during his first term in office).

Some commenters went a step further, calling the post insensitive toward Ivanka in the wake of a rough election night for her party. Awkward.

Not everyone sees it that way. The backlash rests on how users interpreted the post, and Kim’s message was read by her critics as a victory lap for the other side.

GOOD MORNING AMERICA pic.twitter.com/okQt85ijKs — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 4, 2026

The uproar put a fresh spotlight on Kim’s connections to Ivanka and to Elon Musk, two figures closely tied to the Republican side of the political world.

That’s a big part of why the post struck a nerve.

Kim is well known for her prison reform advocacy, work that has kept her in political circles and made her one of the most politically visible members of her famous family.

She’s also known for posing with Tesla robots to help Elon promote his brand.

(Arguably Trump’s biggest supporter, Elon donated nearly half a billion dollars to Republican midterm campaigns. All of his candidates lost.)

So when a star with ties to Ivanka and Musk shares something that looks like cheering on the Democrats, her followers notice.

And plenty of them had something to say about it.

The online drama comes during an already eventful stretch for Kim.

Just last week, she revealed on The Kardashians that she underwent surgery to have “irregularities” removed from her esophagus. The health issue is reportedly linked to the illness that took her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., who died of cancer on September 30, 2003.

Kim told viewers she “had been feeling a little off” before the procedure and admitted that her throat was “killing” her. She documented the entire ordeal for the Hulu series.

Meanwhile, her romance with Lewis Hamilton continues to heat up. Insiders claim Kim has been looking at properties in the United Kingdom so she can spend more time with the F1 driver, though she reportedly isn’t planning to leave California for good.

Now Kim is back in the headlines for her politics instead of her love life, as fans keep debating what her X post really meant and whether it was a dig at her famous Republican friend.