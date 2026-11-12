Kid Cudi Admits He Smoked Up to 20 Blunts a Day Before Rehab

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Kid Cudi revealed on the November 11 episode of his podcast, “Big Bro with Kid Cudi,” that he used to smoke up to 20 blunts a day before he checked into rehab.

The rapper got candid about his past habits during a conversation with Travis Barker, explaining just how much weed had taken over his daily routine.

“If I was awake, I was smoking no matter what I was doing,” Cudi recalled.

Kid Cudi attends the All-Guild Special Screening Of Apple TV+ Show “Severance” Season 2 at DGA Theater Complex on March 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

He also admitted that he used to travel with “hundreds” of pre-rolled blunts packed inside a Louis Vuitton suitcase. That’s a lot of luggage space!

Cudi explained that getting high was never really the point. For him, smoking was a way to check out.

“I don’t want to be high… I want to like not feel this in this moment,” he said.

Because he was known as a heavy smoker, Cudi said, people around him didn’t push back on his habits. He was still putting out work, so nobody saw a reason to ask questions.

But Cudi said he eventually started to feel that something wasn’t right.

“I’ve been able to be productive, but there was something for me that, I [was] just like, ‘Man, this feels wrong,'” he explained.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Cudi entered rehab in early 2025 and stayed sober for three months afterward.

That stretch of sobriety didn’t last. Personal struggles, including a stalker breaking into his home, contributed to Cudi picking weed back up.

Still, he says the way he smokes today looks nothing like it did before treatment.

“So like now like if I’m not doing anything, I’ll start my day with a joint, but like I’m not smoking nowhere near as many joints as I used to smoke,” Cudi shared.

He put a number on it, too.

“I’m smoking like maybe maybe four a day,” he said.

Going from as many as 20 blunts a day to roughly four joints is a major drop, and Cudi has framed the change as part of a bigger shift in how he wants to live.

This isn’t the first time he’s been open about his relationship with weed. In a previous interview, Cudi said the drug once “ruled” his life.

He also described how much less he needs these days.

“A joint lasts me all day, damn near,” he said at the time. “So my relationship has changed with that in a major way.”

In that same conversation, Cudi made it clear that his priorities have changed along with his habits.

“And I’m just more interested in being sober a lot more and being more present,” he said.

So is Kid Cudi sober? Not completely, by his own account. He went fully sober for three months after rehab in early 2025, but he says he smokes now, just far less than he used to.

The candid talk with Travis is the latest example of the rapper opening up about his struggles and the work he’s put into changing his habits.

The admission also drew attention on social media, where the post about Cudi’s comments asked followers to share how much they smoke in a day.

For Cudi, the numbers he shared on the podcast tell the story: up to 20 blunts a day before rehab, three months sober afterward, and around four joints a day now.

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