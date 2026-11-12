Khloe Kardashian on Ex Lamar Odom: He’s ‘Dead’ to Me

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Khloe Kardashian says her ex-husband Lamar Odom is “dead” to her after his comments about their marriage in a new Netflix documentary.

The reality star, 42, made the declaration on the Thursday, November 12 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, where she reacted to Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom in a confessional.

The documentary covers Lamar’s long struggle with drug and alcohol addiction, along with his 2015 near-death experience. Khloe agreed to take part, and she is not happy with how the final product turned out.

KhloÃ© Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

She explained that watching the finished documentary left her unhappy, since she had taken time out of her life to sit down for it as a favor to him (via the Daily Mail).

“I’m not being paid,” Khloe continued. “I’m doing this because I’m trying to be nice.”

Part of what set her off was Lamar’s explanation of why he wanted to marry her in the first place. In the film, the former NBA star, 47, pointed to the Kardashian lifestyle.

He said that even though he was already famous, watching how Khloe and her family lived made him realize that was where he wanted to be and how he wanted to live.

Khloe took that as a suggestion that love wasn’t the main reason he walked down the aisle.

“You’re saying that you weren’t really in love with me. You married me just so you could be more popular in pop culture,” she said. “All these things, which is so weird.”

“Even if that is your truth, why don’t you say it without me being on the other side of these interviews?” Khloe added.

She also took issue with what she called Lamar’s “really, really lame” remarks about her role in his recovery after his 2015 medical crisis.

Back in April, Jenna Bush Hager asked Lamar on The Today Show whether Khloe had saved his life. “In some ways,” he answered, before adding, “God saved my life. The lord saved my life, honestly.”

Lamar acknowledged that Khloe “took care” of him, but said “God took care of me the most. What I came back from is like a medical miracle.”

Khloe made it clear she wasn’t fishing for gratitude. “I don’t need [him] to thank me. Just don’t talk about me. Don’t discredit me,” she said.

“The bridge is burned and there’s no more rope left to throw over,” she continued. “So he is dead to me.”

She didn’t stop there, either. Khloe said Lamar’s dismissive comments “just solidif[y] what liars, con artists, cheats, thieves and trolls that men are.”

“I just don’t want to be involved,” she added. “Play with yourself, don’t play with me.”

The blowup comes less than a week after another Lamar story surfaced on the show, when Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian said they walked in on a Lamar Odom ‘orgy’ while searching for him during the height of his substance abuse.

Khloe and Lamar got married in 2009, just one month after meeting at a party for his then-Lakers teammate Metta World Peace. She even took his name, going by Khloe Kardashian Odom.

The couple appeared together on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and in 2011 they got their own spinoff, Khloe & Lamar, which ran for two seasons.

Behind the scenes, Lamar’s drug and alcohol use escalated during the marriage. In October 2015, he was found unconscious at the Love Ranch, a brothel in Las Vegas, after using cocaine in the days before.

He went on to suffer multiple heart attacks and strokes, as well as kidney failure, and spent three days in a coma.

At the time, Khloe and Lamar had already signed their divorce papers three months earlier, but a judge had not yet approved the split.

Khloe withdrew her divorce filing later that October so she could help make medical decisions for Lamar during his recovery. Eleven years later, she says she’s done with him for good.

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