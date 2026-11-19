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Khloe Kardashian called her marriage to Lamar Odom a “scam” on this week’s episode of The Kardashians, firing back after her ex said he hoped she had “healed by now.”

In one scene, Lamar was shown responding to the public reaction to his Netflix documentary, Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, and reflecting on their marriage, his overdose, and their divorce.

Khloe didn’t take his comments well. “I’m sorry the fact that he’s doing interviews being so angry towards me, are you f–king well? I know you’re not,” she told sister Kim Kardashian.

KhloÃ© Kardashian poses with the award at the annual German Perfume Award Duftstars at Rheinterrasse on May 08, 2025 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Fragrance Foundation )

“Anyone that was around saw what was going on and then you played me,” Khloe went on. “Even the fact that in the documentary, they were not even nice about me. Everyone can f–k off.”

She also said that “everyone is a pathological liar” and looked back on the marriage with fresh eyes. “All those years that I thought we were in love,” she said, “and we had all this great stuff.”

When Kim suggested Lamar may have been in love with the idea of being with Khloe rather than with Khloe herself, her sister agreed. “I was used,” Khloe said. “But it was real for me. And that’s what hurts my heart so badly.”

“Seeing how bamboozled I been, you think I care to trust any male ever in my life again? F–k no,” she added.

Kim was just as heated. “I didn’t realize how much he used you,” she told Khloe, “until I saw that documentary.” The SKIMS founder also reportedly called her former brother-in-law “crazy” during the episode.

“I didn’t realize either,” Khloe replied.

In the Netflix doc, Lamar, who married Khloe in 2009, claimed their marriage was about boosting his own profile. The film also downplayed the role she played in helping him recover after his near-fatal 2015 overdose.

Khloe said she agreed to participate expecting a very different project. “So, the whole time I’m thinking, ‘I’m doing this chapter,’ and the overdose was 11 years ago, I’m thinking there’s going to be some story arc for him,” she explained. “I didn’t think it was just about our marriage.”

She also took aim at the way the documentary handled Lamar’s past drug use. “What are people rooting for you for? You just want to remind them that you smoked crack? That was point in this? What is it?”

Even so, Khloe said she’s “proud” of how she handled the couple’s struggles. Then she summed up the whole thing for Kim: “What a f–king scam.”

This isn’t the first time Khloe has unloaded on Lamar over the film. Just one week earlier, Khloe said Lamar is ‘dead’ to her in a confessional on the November 12 episode.

In that episode, she was upset that she had sat down for the documentary as a favor. “I’m not being paid,” she said at the time. “I’m doing this because I’m trying to be nice.”

What set her off then was Lamar’s explanation for why he wanted to marry her. In the film, the former NBA star, 47, pointed to the Kardashian lifestyle, saying that watching how Khloe and her family lived made him realize that was where he wanted to be.

“You’re saying that you weren’t really in love with me. You married me just so you could be more popular in pop culture,” Khloe said in response.

The family hasn’t exactly been painting a rosy picture of the marriage this season. Earlier in November, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian said they walked in on Lamar’s ‘orgy’ in a hotel room while the two were still married.

“There were 20 people,” Khloe said of the scene, which happened while she and Kris were out searching for Lamar during the height of his substance abuse.

Khloe and Lamar were married from 2009 through 2016. They first separated in 2013 before finalizing their divorce years later, and Lamar has spoken openly about his addiction and his infidelity during the relationship.

Khloe, who shares daughter True, 8, and son Tatum, 4, with ex Tristan Thompson, made it clear on Thursday’s episode that she isn’t looking for romance anytime soon.

“The point is, about the embryo and me falling in love with someone, I don’t think that’s on my bingo card,” she told Kim. “Everyone just leave me alone. I’m so much happier.”

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