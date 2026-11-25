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Khloe Kardashian and her longtime best friend Malika Haqq are reportedly not on speaking terms, and the alleged reason comes down to one photo that made it onto a Hulu show Khloe produced.

Now Malika appears to be weighing in. On Tuesday, the 43-year-old posted a message that has been widely read as a response to the reported rift: “My Silence Is Your Gift.”

The post was seemingly aimed at Khloe, and Malika also appeared to push back on some of what sources have been saying about the situation. She did not spell out which parts of the story she disputes.

KhloÃ© Kardashian and Malika Haqq attend the PrettyLittleThing LA Office Opening Party on February 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The fallout first came to light when TMZ reported that Khloe and Malika stopped speaking over a photo on Hulu’s The Girls, the Khloe-produced reality series that aired over the summer.

According to sources, a personal photo inside Malika’s home was visible in the background while cameras were filming there. It’s not clear why the photo was left out during production.

What is clear, according to those sources, is that Malika never wanted the photo shown publicly. She was reportedly upset when it ended up in the show’s final edit, and she stopped speaking to Khloe afterward.

The sources did not say what the photo actually showed.

Insiders have stressed that the issue has nothing to do with how Malika came across on the series.

They also insist it doesn’t stem from any longstanding problems in Khloe’s friendship with Malika or with her twin sister, Khadijah Haqq.

Some insiders have described the reason behind the silent treatment as petty.

Even so, the two reportedly aren’t talking right now. Sources characterize the situation as a bump in the road for the longtime besties rather than a permanent breakup.

Malika’s cryptic message suggests she may not see it as quite so minor. Then again, she didn’t name Khloe directly.

Malika appeared on The Girls alongside Khadijah, as well as Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson, Nicole Williams-English, and Yris Palmer. The series put Khloe’s inner circle front and center, which is how a photo from Malika’s home ended up on camera in the first place.

The friendship goes way back. Khloe and the Haqq twins have been close for more than 25 years, dating back to their teenage years.

That history is a big part of why fans are paying attention. Of all the friendships in Khloe’s orbit, this was one that seemed built to last.

The reported rift isn’t the only drama the Haqq family is dealing with right now. Khadijah is in the middle of a bitter divorce from her estranged husband, Bobby McCray.

The exes are fighting it out in court over child and spousal support.

It also lands during an already rocky stretch for Khloe on screen. On the current season of The Kardashians, also on Hulu, Khloe called her marriage to Lamar Odom a ‘scam’ after her ex said he hoped she had “healed by now.”

“I was used,” Khloe told sister Kim Kardashian on the show. “But it was real for me. And that’s what hurts my heart so badly.”

That storyline followed Lamar’s Netflix documentary, Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, which Khloe agreed to take part in. She later made clear she was unhappy with the final product, and Khloe Kardashian said Lamar Odom is ‘dead’ to her in an earlier episode.

“I’m not being paid,” Khloe said of her participation at the time. “I’m doing this because I’m trying to be nice.”

Now the questions are about a friend, not an ex. And they come back to a show Khloe herself put together.

Malika’s “My Silence Is Your Gift” message is the only public word so far from either woman on the reported falling out.

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