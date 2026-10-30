Kevin Federline Reportedly Drowning in 6-Figure Debt After Britney Spears Payments End

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He was once called a “professional father” by Sam Asghari.

Kevin Federline doesn’t appear to be beating that particular allegation.

A new report sheds light upon his jarring debts.

By all accounts, it looks like the money dried up as soon as support payments from Britney Spears did.

Kevin Federline arrives at the Crazy Horse III Gentlemen’s Club to celebrate his birthday on March 24, 2018. (Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

$117,704 is a lot of money to owe

Page Six reports that they obtained documents on Federline’s hefty credit card tab.

At 48, the father of several children — two of whom with Britney — owes at least $117,704 to City National Bank.

This six-figure debt includes a credit card, a personal line of credit, and an overdraft line.

Federline reportedly signed the bank agreement back in November 2024.

Both Sean Preston and Jayden James, his sons with Britney, are now young adults with September birthdays. It sounds like the funds were already running out.

As THG has previously reported, Federline was receiving $40,000 per month in child support from Britney.

At the end of both boys’ experiences in high school, they were in Hawaii, where Federline and his wife had moved.

Sean Preston turned 18, resulting in those child support payments going down to $20,000 per month.

Then, it was Jayden James’ turn to graduate from high school.

That money, Federline has claimed, went towards security as well as the boys’ standard of living.

What comes next?

According to the City National Bank lawsuit, Federline had until August 2026 to pay his credit card debt.

His personal line of credit, meanwhile, was due in June 2025.

The overdraft line was due in April of that year.

The bank’s lawsuit also seeks to extract accrued interest on all three debts. In the case of the card, that’s over 20% interest.

We do not know how Federline plans to pay off this alleged debt.

Child support, spousal support, and more that stems from celebrity divorces can seem absurd.

But we must remember that it is vital that, when a celebrity couple breaks up (or, dare we say it, any couple), children do not have to spend some time in a mansion and other times battling food insecurity — or even living at significantly lower means.

The idea is that divorce should never be a sentence of homelessness or death to the lower-earning spouse, and should ideally cause as little disruption to the children’s lives as possible. (Most of the time, it is already significant enough.)

Of course, Federline and Spears were only married for barely more than two years. They married in September 2004 and divorced in autumn of 2006. So this is not like a couple where one partner sacrificed a potential career to support a spouse or raise children for 10 years.

Debt can happen to anyone. It is not shameful or immoral to owe money. But many question how Federline was seemingly unable move on with new income beyond payments stemming from a two-year marriage.

Hopefully, Federline can find a solution to these debts. Clearly his Britney-bashing book full of incendiary claims didn’t cover it. Whether or not he asks to be bailed out, he might want to start by making nice with the mother of his sons.