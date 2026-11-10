Katy Perry Recalls Russell Brand Marriage & Divorce: 'It Was Very Controlling'

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Long before he was a convicted rapist, many first learned of Russell Brand through his erstwhile marriage.

Katy Perry does not often discuss her time with the disgraced TV personality.

However, she has detailed his “upsetting” behavior, including allegations that he was “controlling” during their marriage.

Brand’s current wife has defended him. What does his most famous ex-wife have to say?

Singer Katy Perry and actor Russell Brand arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2011. (Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

‘It was very controlling’

During a 2013 interview with Vogue, Perry described ex-husband Brand’s behavior. They were married from 2010 until 2012.

“He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour,” she shared not long after their divorce.

Perry expressed that the dynamic felt “really hurtful” during their marriage.

“It was very controlling,” she admitted, “which was upsetting.”

Marriage to Brand had not turned out anything like what she had imagined.

“At first when I met him,” Perry recalled, “he wanted an equal.”

She mused: “And I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, I can’t handle the equalness.”

Perry has a number of talents.

She is not, perhaps, our generation’s greatest wordsmith.

Inequalness aside, there was more to their divorce than Brand’s apparent resentment that she had her own job and career.

What does ‘found out the real truth’ mean?

Perry was evasive and vague, both by design, as she discussed another factor in the split.

Getting downright cryptic, she expressed that she had “felt a lot of responsibility” for the end of their love story.

However, she had learned something that changed that.

According to Perry, she “found out the real truth” and stopped experiencing that misplaced guilt.

“I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day,” Perry shared.

“I let go and I was like: ‘This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me,'” Perry recalled.

“So,” she declared to Vogue in 2013, “I have moved on from that.”

Obviously, Perry shied away from naming what it was.

Considering how personal this sounds — such as the “rainy day” comment — some on social media have speculated that this was an allusion to alleged cheating by Brand.

Until Perry decides to publicly weigh in on her rapist ex-husband, however, this is pure speculation.

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