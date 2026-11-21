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Kate Middleton secretly filmed a documentary about her cancer journey, and the first trailer for “Heal” was released on November 21 along with premiere dates on the BBC and NBC.

“Cancer does change you,” the Princess of Wales admits in the emotional preview.

The special marks Kate’s first documentary, and it’s about as personal as royal projects get. In the trailer, she looks back on her cancer diagnosis and the treatment that followed.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Heal premieres on the BBC in the UK on November 29, followed by NBC in the US on November 30, Deadline reports. International premieres are set to roll out after that.

The film follows Kate as she takes on the National Three Peaks Challenge, which means climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours.

She completed the climb in June to support The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, and a camera crew was with her for the documentary the entire time.

Somehow, the palace kept that part under wraps for months. The existence of the documentary wasn’t revealed until the trailer dropped.

Along with the grueling hike, Heal has Kate reflecting on her life as a cancer survivor and on carrying on in the face of serious illness.

The climb itself wasn’t a total secret. In October, Kate and Prince William shared a family photo honoring mountain rescue volunteers, and Kate wrote about getting to thank local rescue teams in person during the Three Peaks Challenge over the summer.

That photo, released for Mountain Rescue Awareness Day, showed the couple and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, posing alongside rescue workers.

“Through our connection with this remarkable organization, we have seen first-hand the dedication, professionalism, and compassion that define their work,” the couple wrote at the time, signing the message “W & C.”

Nobody let on that the Three Peaks trek was also being filmed for a full-length special.

Kate went public with her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, after her health crisis had already kept her out of public life for months.

She announced she was in remission in January 2025 and has been gradually easing back into royal duties ever since.

She has also become more open about what recovery really looks like. Earlier this month, Kate admitted her cancer recovery has ‘good days and bad days’ in a rare interview with nature writer Robert Macfarlane.

The conversation ran in a special edition of Country Life guest-edited by William and was published on November 11.

“I was told in hospital that my recovery would not be linear, there will be good days and bad days, that it will take time,” she said in the interview.

Kate called her health journey “challenging” and said she had been prepared for a long process, with stretches of progress mixed in with tougher days.

She compared the experience to the changing seasons, pointing out that nature also goes through periods of rest and renewal, and said time outdoors helped her reconnect with herself beyond the physical toll of being sick.

That focus on nature and the outdoors lines up with the documentary, which puts Kate on three mountains in a single day.

A few days after the Country Life interview came out, Kate traveled to India with William. It was her first overseas royal tour with him since her diagnosis, and the couple’s first joint trip abroad since 2022.

Now viewers on both sides of the Atlantic will get to see the Three Peaks climb for themselves, with “Heal” debuting on the BBC on November 29 and on NBC the following night.

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