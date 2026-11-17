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Kate Middleton apologized to a young fan in Mumbai, India, after turning down the admirer’s request for an autograph during her visit with Prince William.

The Princess of Wales explained that royal protocol kept her from signing, according to OK! Magazine.

Royals don’t hand out autographs as a matter of protocol, and Kate stuck to that even with an eager fan standing right in front of her. Rules are rules!

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

She softened the blow with an apology rather than a quick brush-off, and the moment didn’t put a damper on the rest of her appearance.

Kate kept chatting warmly with the crowd after declining the request, greeting well-wishers who had turned out to see the couple.

The exchange came during a trip with real significance for the princess. It’s her first overseas royal tour with William since her cancer diagnosis.

The couple’s last joint trip abroad was in 2022, before Kate’s health crisis took her out of public life for months.

Kate went public with her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. She announced she was in remission in January 2025 and has gradually stepped back into royal duties since then.

Just days before the India trip, Kate Middleton admitted her cancer recovery has good days and bad days in a rare, personal interview.

She spoke with nature writer Robert Macfarlane for a special edition of Country Life that William guest-edited, and the piece was published on November 11.

“I was told in hospital that my recovery would not be linear, there will be good days and bad days, that it will take time,” Kate said.

She called her health journey “challenging” and said she had come to understand the value of patience and giving herself time to heal.

Kate also compared her recovery to the changing seasons, pointing out that the natural world moves through its own periods of growth, rest and renewal.

She explained that spending time outdoors helped her reconnect with herself beyond the physical toll the illness had taken.

Now she’s back on the international stage. William and Kate traveled to Mumbai for the Earthshot Prize event, and their schedule has been packed with public appearances.

The Prince and Princess of Wales rode Mumbai’s Aqua Line metro during the visit, getting a look at the city alongside everyday commuters.

They also joined in a game of street cricket, one of the more playful moments of a trip being watched closely as Kate’s return to royal travel abroad.

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