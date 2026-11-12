Kate Middleton Admits Cancer Recovery Has ‘Good Days and Bad Days’

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Kate Middleton is opening up about the reality of life after cancer, revealing in a rare interview published on November 11 that she was warned her recovery would come with “good days and bad days.”

The Princess of Wales spoke with nature writer Robert Macfarlane for a special edition of Country Life guest-edited by her husband, Prince William.

In the conversation, Kate looked back on what she was told while undergoing treatment, and it’s advice that clearly stuck with her.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“I was told in hospital that my recovery would not be linear, there will be good days and bad days, that it will take time,” she said.

Kate went public with her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 and announced she was in remission in January 2025. Since then, she has spoken about her recovery publicly on several occasions, but rarely in such personal detail.

In the new interview, she described her health journey as “challenging” and explained that she had been prepared for a long process, with stretches of progress mixed in with tougher days.

Rather than expecting a steady return to normal life, Kate said she came to understand the importance of patience and giving herself time to heal.

She compared the experience to the changing seasons, noting that the natural world also moves through periods of growth, rest and renewal.

When Macfarlane asked how nature had shaped her recovery, Kate said time outdoors helped her reconnect with herself beyond the physical toll of illness.

She stressed the importance of caring for the whole person, not just the medical side of treatment.

For Kate, the outdoors offered something she couldn’t always find elsewhere: a break from expectations.

“It doesn’t judge us or expect us to perform,” she said of nature.

The princess explained that being outside helped her feel more connected to her physical and emotional well-being, away from the pressures of her everyday responsibilities.

She also said that watching movement and change in the natural world helped her think differently about what she was going through, especially while she was learning to accept that progress wouldn’t always come at the pace she wanted.

The conversation turned to how she holds on to hope during uncertain times. Kate spoke about finding reassurance in small actions and meaningful connections, and said nature helped her see that people are part of something larger than their immediate circumstances.

She also highlighted the value of having trusted people nearby and finding places that offer peace.

Kate praised Mind Over Mountains, a charity that pairs outdoor activities with mental health support, singling out its volunteers and the sense of community they create.

The outdoors has been a recurring theme for the royal lately. Just last month, William and Kate shared a new family photo honoring mountain rescue volunteers, and Kate reflected on meeting rescue teams while completing the National Three Peaks Challenge this summer.

That challenge involves climbing the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales within 24 hours.

Beyond her health, Kate used the interview to address a cause close to her heart: children’s emotional development.

The mother of three voiced concern about rising anxiety among young people, particularly as technology plays a bigger role in their daily lives.

She said kids need chances to build confidence, curiosity and real relationships outside of digital spaces.

Kate drew on her own childhood memories of exploring streams, picking blackberries and discovering ordinary things in the countryside.

Now raising Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with William, she said she tries to encourage that same curiosity at home, letting her children explore and form their own impressions instead of steering them toward particular activities.

She tied those ideas to her work with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which focuses on the importance of a child’s earliest years.

Kate is still tight-lipped about many aspects of her healing journey. But all we need to know is that she’s healthy and happy.

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