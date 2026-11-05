Karissa Shannon: Hugh Hefner Tried to 'Force Me and My Sister to Have Sex With Each Other'

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Crystal Harris came out with some damning descriptions about her infamous late husband.

The Playboy widow alleged that Hugh Hefner would try to force twins Karissa and Kristina Shannon to engage in incest with each other.

Now, Karissa is speaking out and confirming that Hefner did try.

She shared how she and her sister managed to pull the wool over the then-octogenarian’s eyes.

Kristina Shannon, Hugh Hefner, and Karissa Shannon arrive at the 2012 MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute To Paul McCartney on February 10, 2012. (Photo Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

‘He would try and force me and my sister to have sex with each other’

Speaking to Page Six, Karissa — who is now 37 — recalled her time as one of Hefner’s “girlfriends” when she and her twin sister were 18-20.

She confirmed that widow Crystal Harris’ description of events “is true.”

What’s more is that she noted that it’s odd that anyone found the word “incest” surprising, given Hefner’s reputation.

“I figured people would already have assumed that,” Karissa admitted.

She bluntly summarized: “He would try and force me and my sister to have sex with each other.”

However, Karissa was quick to emphasize: “Me and my sister never actually did it together. So that’s a statement I want to say.”

She reiterated: “Like, really, we never, never had incest sex. Like, we never did that.”

Karissa shared that, in order to appease Hefner, “we faked it.”

She continued: “We faked it every time. And it was horrible. Like, we faked it completely.”

According to Karissa, Harris was present multiple times and could tell that the twins “were faking it.”

‘He wanted to see it and wanted us to fool around with each other’

In contrast, Karissa claimed that Hefner “had no idea” of their deception and “thought it was real.”

She said that the apparent act of incest “made him so happy” to see — or think that he was seeing.

“He wanted to see it and wanted us to fool around with each other and said that if we really loved each other, we would do it together,” Karissa recalled.

The twins went to the Playboy mansion as young, impressionable teens. However, on this topic, they did not budge.

“Me and my sister spoke about it. … We were like, ‘Let’s just fake it,’” Karissa detailed.

Karissa did not detail exactly how they fooled Hefner. And, to be honest, most of us do not need to know these very private, likely very painful details.

However, Karissa did speculate that a previous pair of Playboy twins, Sandy and Mandy Bentley, may have had worse luck.

“Were they actually doing it?” she wondered aloud. “I felt bad for those girls because [Hefner] was younger in those days, so he was harder to fool.”

That is jarring to contemplate. It was perhaps not terribly thoughtful to voice this suspicion aloud to Page Six. No matter the answer, it’s likely that the Bentley twins would consider this a private matter.

It is difficult to imagine how Karissa and Kristina Shannon’s sisterly bond may have been warped by their time with Hefner. It is heartbreaking to consider.

Sex should be safe, sane, and consensual — and this was not

Sex can be a beautiful, wholesome thing — whether shared with one partner or several or even with strangers.

But it should be safe, sane, and consensual.

It doesn’t sound like Hefner understood that. It doesn’t sound like he cared.

Fortunately, most creeps will never be in a position of power over women like this, let alone a pair of twins.

That said, even the powerless should consider whether, say, famous actors or sex workers will see their inappropriate replies. Not every thought needs to be posted online.