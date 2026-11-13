Justin Bieber’s Son Is Already Copying Dad’s Signature Style In New Video

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Hailey Bieber shared a video of her son, Jack Blues Bieber, playing a keyboard on her Instagram Stories, and fans are already calling him a mini Justin.

In the clip, the 2-year-old presses the keys of a small keyboard while his mom films. Hailey kept the caption short and sweet, adding on-screen text that read, “blues loves the keys.”

Naturally, fans went wild over Jack following in his dad Justin Bieber’s musical footsteps.

It’s an easy comparison to make. Justin has spent most of his life making music, and now the little guy in his house seems to have found the keys all on his own.

And music may not be the only thing Jack is borrowing from his famous father. Some fans have noticed that the toddler is taking after Justin in the style department, too.

Hailey gave birth to Jack in August 2024.

Since then, the Rhode founder has offered fans occasional peeks into life as a mom on social media, with sweet moments like this keyboard session popping up on her Stories.

Motherhood hasn’t been all cute videos, though. Hailey recently opened up about how she struggled with PMDD after giving birth to Jack, a mood disorder that can bring on emotional, cognitive and physical symptoms.

She explained that there’s very little conversation or research around the condition, and that talking about it helped her feel less isolated.

“Conversation, for me personally, makes me feel less alone,” she said in the interview.

Hailey is putting real money behind that message, too, pledging millions of dollars to research on the poorly understood disorder.

Justin Bieber attends the Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 18, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Fanatics)

As for Hailey and Justin, the pair have been married for eight years. They secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018 before throwing a larger wedding ceremony in South Carolina the following year.

Their relationship has faced its share of scrutiny along the way. Most recently, Justin and Hailey were spotted in a tense conversation at the wedding of Billie Eilish’s brother, Finneas, in August.

Photos from the ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, showed the couple standing apart from the rest of the celebration while talking, without smiles on their faces.

Those snaps sparked speculation about trouble in the marriage, but a few candid photos of a private chat are hardly proof that anything is wrong.

Through it all, the couple has continued to share glimpses of their family life, and Jack remains the star of the show.

Hailey has also kept busy professionally, running her Rhode beauty brand while raising her son.

Her latest post suggests Jack has plenty of energy to burn, and at least one new favorite toy.

Whether he grows up to be a musician like his dad remains up to Jack. For now, Hailey’s Stories show a 2-year-old who very much loves the keys.

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