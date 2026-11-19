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Joseph Duggar’s arrest and upcoming trial send the infamous family into crisis mode earlier this year.

Just behind that news was the arrest of both Joseph and his wife, Kendra Caldwell, for child endangerment and false imprisonment.

Joy-Anna Duggar is finally addressing the couple’s second scandal — even after the couple managed to weasel out of trouble.

Bluntly, Joy said that she doesn’t need to be “associated” with a scandal and has “absolutely nothing” to do with it.

Following her arrest, Kendra Caldwell Duggar posed for a mugshot. (Photo Credit: Washington County Detention Center)

‘I don’t condone what happened’

Back in March, authorities arrested Joseph Duggar for allegedly molesting a then-9-year-old girl in 2020 during a family trip in Florida.

Shortly after his arrest, Arkansas authorities conducted an automatic search of the home that he shares with wife Kendra and their four young children.

In turn, this led to the arrest of Kendra (while Joseph was already in custody). Both parents faced four charges of false imprisonment and four charges of second-degree child endangerment.

Though unconfirmed, it was reported that at least part of the reason for the charges was chilling evidence that Joseph and Kendra would lock their children in their rooms.

A judge ended up signing a Diversion Order late this summer, which allow Joe and Kendra to get off free and clear if they abide by court orders for a year.

Last week, Joy-Anna took to TikTok to share photos of a house that she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are considering buying.

A snarky comment caught her attention.

“Do the doors lock from the outside on the bedrooms or do you add that later?” one reply read.

“I don’t condone what happened, but I’m also not responsible for the choices or actions of my relatives,” Joy responded.

Joy asserted: “My husband, my children, and I deserve to live our lives without constantly being associated with something we had absolutely nothing to do with.”

This TikTok reply from Joy is eye-opening for some Duggar-watchers. (Image Credit: TikTok)

‘Something we had absolutely nothing to do with’

As many have pointed out, this may be some sort of confirmation of the nature of Joseph and Kendra’s alleged wrongdoing.

Joy did not ignore the comment. She also did not pretend that she does not know what it meant.

Instead, she wrote that she does not “condone what happened.”

This appears, to some, that Joy is confirming that Kendra and Joseph treated their children’s bedrooms like prison cells — locking them up.

(Again, we have to stress that we do not actually know the whole story behind the arrest and charges — even the door-locking theory stems from Duggar sources. It may be worse than we know.)

In this still from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a handcuffed Kendra Caldwell Duggar sits and speaks to a law enforcement officer. (Image Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Does this actually have nothing to do with Joy-Anna?

That’s a complex question. It is far easier to say with confidence that Joy believes that it has nothing to do with her.

In truth, if Joseph and Kendra had not grown up in this extreme, fringe lifestyle, they might have grown up knowing how to treat their children like people.

(Remember, you don’t have to grow up in a cult to mistreat your children — emotional immaturity, lack of moral clarity, and endlessly supporting a toxic partner can do that, too.)

Just because Joy wasn’t stopping by to seal the children in their rooms or whatever doesn’t mean that people don’t look at siblings who haven’t disavowed the Duggar cult with understandable suspicion.

Even so, the snark doesn’t help.

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