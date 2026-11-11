Joseph Duggar Molestation Trial Delayed & Witness List Updated

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The wheels of justice turn slowly. Famously so.

Joseph Duggar is facing trial for allegedly molesting a then-9-year-old girl.

However, the disgraced former reality star won’t have to appear in court any time soon.

The trial is now so far off that even the next hearing won’t be until next year.

Joseph Duggar has been arrested for the alleged molestation of a 9-year-old girl. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

The next hearing will be March 9, 2027

On Tuesday, November 10, Joseph’s attorney — Albert Sauline — represented him in Bay County Circuit Court in Florida.

Joseph did not have to be there thanks to a waiver of presence, which means that he does not have to appear at all pretrial hearings.

At the hearing, the court granted a continuance — with the next hearing taking place months from now.

Judge Brantley Clark has scheduled Joseph’s next hearing for 9 AM on March 9, 2027, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports.

That is almost one full year after Joseph’s initial arrest.

Though that is the next pretrial hearing, there will be several depositions in the case.

Court filings show that these are scheduled for February 12.

Darrell “Chase” Norris, an investigator, is set to give a deposition.

Other names on the list include Gene Paul Caldwell, Thomas Lowe, and Maggie Williams.

Unless there is a remarkable coincidence in naming, Caldwell is Kendra’s father, Joseph’s father-in-law.

Joseph Duggar bother of convicted pedophile Josh Duggar has been arrested and charged in Florida with lewd and lascivious behavior, involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor https://t.co/GBjf9ZF6Xl — We told you So (@terri4436166795) March 19, 2026

That’s almost exactly one year after his arrest

In mid-March 2026, authorities arrested Joseph in Arkansas and held him in custody pending his deportation to Florida.

There, he faces charges of lewd and lascivious behavior against a victim under the age of 12.

In 2020, on a vacation, Joseph allegedly molested his then-9-year-old victim.

The victim, still a child but now in her early teens, reportedly told her father, who called Joseph to confront him.

Though Joseph reportedly confessed twice and was recorded doing so, he has since pleaded not guilty and is out of jail on $600,000 bond.

Even with this lengthy continuance, Joseph remains under strict instructions to have no contact with his alleged victim.

Additionally, the court has instructed that he is to have no unsupervised contact with any minor.

It is common knowledge that the Duggar cult considers itself above most if not all laws that society imposes. That is, after all, why Jim Bob hid Josh’s crimes as a teenager rather than turning him in.

However, if Joseph is caught violating this particular order, it could put his release from prison at risk.

Our thoughts continue to be with his unidentified accuser and with her family at this difficult time.

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