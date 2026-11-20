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Jon Hamm and his wife, Anna Osceola, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Page Six reports.

The news broke on Thursday, November 19, making the 55-year-old Mad Men star a first-time dad. It’s also the first child for Anna, who is 38.

The baby boy is the couple’s first child together.

The birth comes just a few months after word got out that Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola were expecting their first child. That report surfaced in August.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend Apple TV+’s Primetime Emmy Party Red Carpet at NYA WEST on September 14, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Anna then showed off her baby bump at the 2026 Emmys in September. On the red carpet, she cradled her stomach while wearing a striped gown.

Later that same month, Jon opened up about impending fatherhood during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

The Your Friends & Neighbors star told viewers he was “very excited and deeply terrified” to be starting a family with Anna. He also joked about becoming an “old dad.”

That’s quite a shift for the actor, who spent years sounding lukewarm on the idea of having kids.

Back in 2012, while he was still with longtime partner Jennifer Westfeldt, Jon said he would make a “terrible father.” In another interview, he said he didn’t feel a “driving force” to have a child, though he wasn’t “ruling it out.”

He also swore off marriage at the time. Jon and Jennifer were together for 18 years before calling it quits in 2015, and Hamm’s relationship history shows just how seriously he takes long-term commitment.

Things changed after he reconnected with Anna.

In 2023, Jon explained his change of heart about marriage on the “Table for Two” podcast. “Ideally, it gives you and your partner a sense of stability and comfort and an identifying capacity that is better, deeper, richer than ‘it’s my girlfriend’ or ‘my boyfriend’ or what have you,” he said.

He described a wedding as “a signpost and a signifier of the next chapter and phase” of life. At that point, he said “creating a family” was still “TBD.”

By 2024, he was talking more openly about kids. In an interview that year, Jon said he hoped his marriage would “turn into kids” and acknowledged that he’d be an “old dad.”

“It’s not lost on me that I’m 53,” he said at the time.

Jon and Anna’s love story goes back to the Mad Men series finale. The two met while filming the episode in 2015, with Anna playing Clementine, a receptionist at the retreat Don Draper attends.

Their paths didn’t fully cross again until five years later, when they reconnected and started dating.

The couple’s engagement news broke in early 2023, and they tied the knot four months later, in June 2023.

They exchanged vows at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, the very spot where they first met while shooting the Mad Men finale. Their wedding reportedly included famous friends like Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd, and Tina Fey.

Anna is an actress whose credits include Confess, Fletch (which also stars Hamm).

The pair have largely kept their personal lives private over the years, so the pregnancy news and Anna’s Emmys bump debut were rare public glimpses into their life together.

Now, nearly three and a half years after saying “I do” in Big Sur, Jon and Anna are parents to a baby boy.

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