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JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have split after a year and a half together, a friend of the singer revealed on Friday, November 27.

“JoJo is really hurt. She loved him and gave everything she had to make the relationship work,” the friend said in an exclusive report (via Yahoo).

According to the source, the trouble had been building for a while. “For months, behind closed doors, she kept hoping things would change,” the friend explained.

JoJo Siwa speaks onstage during The Snappys Awards Show on March 31, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Snapchat)

“But eventually, she realized that she deserved to feel just as loved and supported as she wanted him to feel,” the source continued.

The insider made it clear that JoJo, 23, was the one who walked away from the Love Island U.K. alum, 33. “Walking away wasn’t easy, and it doesn’t mean she stopped caring about him,” the friend said.

“She just knew she needed to choose herself. She genuinely wishes him well.”

As for why things fell apart, the couple’s differing views on having kids may have been a factor, according to reports. Neither JoJo nor Chris has addressed that claim publicly.

That detail stands out, because JoJo was very open about wanting a family with Chris. Earlier this year, JoJo revealed she had baby fever and wanted a ‘mini’ Chris Hughes.

“I love him so much,” she said at the time. “I need there to be a mini him.”

Now JoJo’s mom appears to have weighed in on the breakup. Hours after the news broke, Jessalynn Siwa shared a photo of herself with her daughter on her Instagram Stories with a message over it.

The post reportedly included a repost of a message about self-worth, originally shared by longtime family friend and dance teacher Patrice Barakat Corral, along with the phrase “One Day at a Time.”

Some read the message as a swipe at Chris, while others saw it as a mom simply showing support for her daughter. Jessalynn didn’t name him.

JoJo and Chris met while filming Celebrity Big Brother U.K. in April 2025 and started dating a month later.

When they entered the house, JoJo was in a relationship with Kath Ebbs. She and Kath announced their split shortly after the show wrapped, and JoJo denied that her friendship with Chris had anything to do with it.

At the time, JoJo also clarified that she identifies as queer rather than a lesbian.

By June 2025, JoJo Siwa went public with boyfriend Chris Hughes. “It’s not platonic anymore,” she said then, adding that she was “absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way.”

The pair made their red carpet debut at the Dancers Against Cancer Gala of the Stars in Beverly Hills in October 2025, and things got serious fast.

In July 2025, Chris called JoJo the “love of my life” and “my best friend.” A month later, JoJo said meeting him had changed how she felt about getting married.

“I’ve never craved a wedding,” she said on the “Reign with Josh Smith” podcast. “Now I’m like, ‘No, I want a ring, and I want my Dad to walk me down the aisle and I want a first dance, and I want butterflies.'”

The engagement teases kept coming. In January, JoJo showed off a Cartier love ring Chris gave her for Christmas, and in April she said she had wedding “fever” after bringing him to her brother’s wedding.

That same month, JoJo released the music video for her song “Serendipity,” in which she surprised Chris with a full theater production featuring 86 dancers and 24 hidden cameras.

As recently as October, the two were still talking about a proposal. JoJo said they once compared photos of her dream ring over dinner on the count of three.

“One, two, three. And we flipped it. And we were holding the same photo from Google!” she recalled.

Barely a month later, the relationship is over.

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