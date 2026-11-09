Johnny Depp Debate Rages as 'Ebenezer' Hits Theaters: Wasn't He Canceled?

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If you spent any time watching TV this weekend, then there’s a very good chance that you saw a trailer for the upcoming A Christmas Carol adaptation, Ebenezer.

And if you’re also a fan of celebrity gossip, you might have found yourself thinking — wait, wasn’t Johnny Depp canceled?

Sure, the once A-list actor has appeared in a handful of indie projects in the years since the infamous Amber Heard trial, but now he’s back to headlining big-budget, family-friendly fare.

Johnny Depp attends the Paramount Pictures San Diego Comic-Con Ebenezer Office Activation at 235 Fifth Ave. on July 23, 2026, in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

In the movie’s promotional trailer, Depp delivers a particularly pointed message to audiences: “It’s good to be back.”

Apparently, the timing is no coincidence.

The comeback campaign began gaining momentum over the summer, when Depp made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con dressed as Scrooge.

His appearance generated considerable attention, with Paramount seemingly testing how audiences would respond to seeing the actor back in a major promotional role.

The studio also has reason to be encouraged by early audience reactions. According to reporting from Puck, Ebenezer received an 80 out of 100 in test screenings, while Depp himself reportedly scored an impressive 86.

Those numbers suggest there may be an audience willing to welcome him back, although test screenings are hardly a guarantee of box-office success.

The cast also includes Rupert Grint, Ian McKellen, Daisy Ridley, Sam Claflin, and Andrea Riseborough. Depp is expected to follow the project with Day Drinker, a thriller co-starring Penélope Cruz and Madelyn Cline.

Of course, Depp’s return cannot be discussed without revisiting the legal battles involving his former wife, Amber Heard.

Their highly publicized disputes included a 2020 British libel case, which Depp lost, and a 2022 Virginia defamation trial. The American jury found that Heard had defamed Depp, while also finding that one statement made by Depp’s attorney had defamed Heard. The former couple eventually settled their appeals.

The fallout significantly disrupted both careers, although their professional trajectories have looked very different since then.

Heard has largely stepped away from Hollywood, with her first major on-screen project since 2023 being Silenced, a documentary examining the use of defamation lawsuits against women who speak publicly about abuse allegations.

Meanwhile, Depp is once again being positioned as a major Hollywood leading man.

That contrast has drawn criticism from advocates and commentators who believe the entertainment industry is more willing to rehabilitate male stars than the women who publicly accuse them of misconduct.

Film scholar Tanya Horeck has also challenged the idea that Depp is truly returning from professional exile, noting that he remained visible through advertising campaigns and a devoted online following.

Still, the commercial question facing Paramount is relatively straightforward: Will moviegoers actually purchase tickets to see Depp again?

Ebenezer arrives in theaters November 13, and its performance could help determine just how much Hollywood is willing to bet on the actor’s renewed popularity.

For now, Depp appears confident that audiences are ready for another visit. Whether they’ll agree remains to be seen.