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With Ebenzer doing respectable box office numbers, there’s a renewed focus on the roller coaster career of Johnny Depp.

Obviously, Depp has played some of Hollywood’s most beloved characters, but off screen, his life has been marred by chaos and controversy, as the infamous Amber Heard trial brought to light

And a new book elaborates on details that were hinted at during the trial — namely, that Depp’s real-life financial story may be more unbelievable than anything Captain Jack Sparrow ever got himself into.

Johnny Depp attends the Closing Night red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 on December 11, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

The actor reportedly earned an eye-popping $265 million for portraying the swashbuckling pirate across five Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

Yet a forthcoming biography claims Depp’s fortune took a staggering hit, with court documents showing he had lost $650 million over the course of his career and owed another $100 million in back taxes.

The figures are detailed in The Many Faces of Johnny Depp by Mark Seal, scheduled for release November 24.

According to Page Six, Seal describes a financial collapse fueled by extravagant spending and alleged mismanagement.

Depp’s transformation into a global superstar came with a price. Seal writes that the actor eventually traveled with an entourage and could no longer fly commercially. With an expanding circle of people relying on him, Depp reportedly needed to make at least $40 million annually and commit to two major studio movies each year to maintain his lifestyle.

By 2015, however, the actor was reportedly running short on cash. He sold his yacht to J.K. Rowling for a reported $27 million, while holding onto his private island in the Bahamas and 14 homes.

Depp also passed on a potentially lucrative opportunity.

His agent, Tracey Jacobs, reportedly brought him The Grand Budapest Hotel, which could have included a co-ownership arrangement with director Wes Anderson. Depp instead chose the infamous box-office bomb Transcendence, and Jacobs estimates that the decision cost him around $12 million.

Meanwhile, his spending was hardly slowing down. Emails cited in the book reportedly documented a $290,000 wine purchase and $500,000 spent at Fred Leighton Jewelers.

Depp also allegedly spent between $3 million and $5 million building a monument and cannon to launch the ashes of his friend, journalist Hunter S. Thompson, into the sky.

The financial strain eventually spilled into court. Depp sued his former business managers, who countersued, and the dispute was settled out of court in 2018 before trial.

His more recent paychecks have reportedly been considerably smaller.

Depp earned $16 million for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018, despite filming only one scene before Warner Bros. asked him to leave following his unsuccessful UK libel case against The Sun. For his recent turn as Ebenezer Scrooge, he reportedly received $5 million.

Depp later won a separate 2022 defamation case against ex-wife Heard.

But even with a career spanning four decades, the new book’s financial claims offer a striking reminder that blockbuster paydays and lasting wealth are not necessarily the same thing.

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