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“The only ass on Trump’s mind tonight is the one that just got handed to him,” more or less sums it up.

On Tuesday, voters across America delivered a powerful rebuke against Donald Trump’s rampant corruption and destructive agenda.

While a rattled Trump blames Fox News, longtime foe Jimmy Kimmel is in a celebratory mood.

His eponymous late night show got to be the first cheer the early results of the Midterms.

Kimmel wasted no time in celebrating the early Midterm results. (Image Credit: ABC)

Some of the jokes seemed to write themselves

On Tuesday, November 3, Jimmy Kimmel Live! filmed a little later than usual.

Combined with being on the West Coast, lagging hours behind most of the country, this let the show be on the cutting edge of celebrating the results.

“It seems to be after all the talk about Nicki Minaj’s ass, Jon Husted’s ass, the only ass on Trump’s mind tonight is the one that just got handed to him,” Kimmel quipped.

He is of course referring to Trump’s comments about the appearances of both sitting and aspiring members of the House and Senate.

Notably, as of this coming January, Jon Husted will be just as much of a senator as Nicki Minaj. Not even all of that cake could carry him across the finish line.

The House and Senate both flipped

Overnight, normally conservative-safe seats became tightly contested. Normally tightly contested races became one-sided slam-dunks.

Many Americans living in purple states — states that often have Democrats and Republicans in elected office, or may alternate between election cycles — awoke to find that a Democratic candidate had handily dog-walked a Trump-anointed GOP opponent.

At the federal level, Democrats will have the majority in both the House and Senate, retaking the legislature and derailing the Trump regime’s agenda.

“The Democrats took so many seats, J.D. Vance can’t even find one to have sex with him,” Kimmel joked. This dig about Vance and couches is the most interesting thing about the man, but it is not true.

Kimmel added that Trump had spent the evening glued to Fox News “trying to give himself an insurrection,” a joke both about the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol that he orchestrated but also about erectile dysfunction.

It is easy to imagine Trump alternating between stewing and fuming

“Word from the from inside the White House is he’s already run out of dipping sauce containers to throw at the television set,” Kimmel then joked to his audience.

Because Trump has a famous love for fast food, it is easy to imagine him sitting in a hideously tacky gold-enameled nightmare and flying into a rage as he finally sees what the country thinks of him.

(It is widely believe that Natalie Harp feeds Trump selective information and that he either does not see or tries to ignore actual feedback on anything from public opinion to military reports.)

“Man, oh man, would I hate to be the Door Dash driver who delivers Trump his Papa John’s tonight?” Kimmel added.

Even as votes were continuing to be tallied, one major upcoming change at the federal level became cause for celebration for coast to coast.

Loyalty has few rewards when not mutual

Because the House flipped, Mike Johnson will be out as Speaker in January.

(He has also stated that he has no intention of running for House Minority Leader.)

Kimmel played a compilation of some of Johnson’s memorable moments — the majority of which were him simply claiming to not be familiar with, to have not seen, to have not heard about a specific topic.

Johnson used his position to act as a diehard Trump loyalist, even waiting weeks to seat a Congresswoman because her vote would prompt the release of more Epstein documents.

Now, like so many others in Trump’s orbit, he is discovering that unreciprocated loyalty pays bitter wages.