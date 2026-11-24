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“What a profoundly stupid time to be alive,” he says accurately.

Jimmy Kimmel laid into Donald Trump after the latter personally interfered to have Jensen Huang reinstated at Nvidia.

It’s brazen abuse of power. It’s clearly corruption to enrich himself and his worst friends. And it’s obviously going to make the world a worse place and the US less secure.

But, as Kimmel notes, it’s also just incredibly stupid.

Jimmy Kimmel discussed the Trump regime’s latest corrupt move — meddling with Nvidia — on the November 23 episode. (Image Credit: ABC)

‘And if you think that sounds fishy, it’s not. It’s called being a good friend’

Jensen Huang was out of Nvidia for all of a week before being abruptly reinstated, with the company greeting him with cult-like adoration.

In addition to throwing his public support behind the disgraced CEO with statements and tasteless memes, Donald Trump also directly contacted Nvidia’s board to push for his reinstatement.

“After 10 grueling days of forced unemployment, the board at Nvidia today voted to reinstate their former CEO, who, according to our president, did nothing wrong,” Jimmy Kimmel quipped on Monday, November 23.

He completed the joke: “All this guy did was cheat on his wife with two employees and a Chinese spy. Who hasn’t done that?”

The joke, of course, is that this is an unthinkable scenario for most. Affairs are a personal wrong. Workplace affairs are a professional wrong and abuse of power. And the espionage angle makes this a national security concern.

The board claimed to have “every confidence” in Huang, despite everything.

“Which, of course, had nothing to do with the pressure from our Silicon Man in Chief,” Kimmel joked sarcastically, “who has at least 62 million reasons why he wanted his pal in charge.”

That number refers to Trump’s financial stake in Nvidia. He has repeatedly used his occupation of the Oval Office to enrich himself, to the tune of billions.

“After the board made it clear that they were unequivocally moving on,” Kimmel described, “Trump called them personally to harangue them.”

He added: “And if you think that sounds fishy, it’s not. It’s called being a good friend.”

‘What a profoundly stupid time to be alive’

“There’s nothing unusual about a president who owns a huge amount of stock in a company putting his little carrot thumb on the scale in a way that immediately boosts that company’s stock price,” Kimmel joked.

Here, his joke errs by comparing Trump’s digits to baby carrots. The necrotic look of his hands suggests produce that is no longer fit for consumption.

“I’m sure it also didn’t hurt that Huang donated $25 million to the big, stupid ballroom he’s building,” Kimmel added.

Many have suggested that allowing American volunteers to dismantle the gauche eyesore in early 2029 would be a good way for the nation to begin healing.

It’ll take a lot more than that — congressional investigations, trials with real convictions and sentences, and hundreds of billions spent rebuilding our military and our government. But, in time, restoring America is possible.

Kimmel could not help but comment: “What a profoundly stupid time to be alive.”

Real.

Just a reminder that Nvidia used to be a serious, respectable company — a maker of GPUs for home computers, especially for gaming.

Under Huang — a man who seems to be making his midlife crisis the world’s problem — they have pivoted to be a driving force behind the slop industry. The “AI” push is destructive and a transparent scam, and Huang deserves much of the credit. That is not a compliment.

There’s no telling how many trillions of wealth the world’s most gullible tech billionaires will have lost by the time that this con fully collapses. But Trump doesn’t plan to be part of the crash (insofar as he is cognitively capable of “planning” anything at this point).

And Huang clearly hopes to continue avoiding responsibility for all of his wrongdoings.

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