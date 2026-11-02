Jessica Alba Deletes Post-Attack Nancy Kerrigan Halloween Costume Pics

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Was there something in the candy?

Martha Stewart’s Halloween controversy wasn’t the only costume debacle to arise over the weekend.

Now, Jessica Alba has deleted her costume photos after she and a friend dressed as Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan.

How bad was it? Well, we still have the photos, so let’s take a look.

Jessica Alba attends Airbnb.org’s first-ever gala on October 28, 2026. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The 1994 attack on Nancy Kerrigan lives on

Alba posted yet deleted her controversial Halloween costume photos.

Over the weekend, she shared a post with the caption: “Happy Halloween from Tonya … and Nancy.”

That would be Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan.

Alba wore a white dress with matching tights and ice skates and a bloodstained knee bandage.

Her friend, Kelly Sawyer, wore sparkling maroon and carries a baseball bat.

Halloween 2026 with Jessica Alba ❤️ #jessicaalba https://t.co/GxTurqBdxV — Jessica Alba (@JessicaAlba_EUR) November 2, 2026

These costumes reference the 1994 attack in which Kerrigan was violently sabotaged ahead of the Olympic qualifiers.

Tonya did not personally carry out the attack and has never been criminally convicted on any involvement. She did, however, receive a lifetime ban by the US Figure Skating Association.

Harding’s ex-husband hired Shane Stant to attack Kerrigan. He used a police baton rather than a baseball bat, for the record.

It was a tragic yet sensation story from the 1990s. Alba was just a kid, perhaps a middle-schooler, when that made headlines across the nation.

The ahistorical elements of the costumes, however, were not what made them controversial.

Responses were mixed

The backlash, which was likely the cause of Alba deleting the photos, accused this of being insensitive or at least in poor taste.

This was, after all, a violent attack.

Kerrigan went on to heal and recover and continue her career as a figure skater, reportedly signing a multimillion-dollar endorsement deal in the early ’90s before even competing in the Olympics.

But just because the fame ended up helping her career does not mean that it was not a brutal attack intended to sabotage and potentially disable her.

However, others were singing a different tune.

On social media, many pointed out that the brutal attack that the Halloween costume references took place over 30 years ago.

Additionally, there have been films — for television and even feature films (I, Tonya was a pretty big deal, folks) — covering the incident, at times irreverently.

Is dressing as Harding and Kerrigan a super sensitive thing to do? Probably not. It’s definitely on the edgy side.

But it’s also Halloween. This wasn’t a case of blackface, for example. If anything, we’d argue that Alba’s only mistake was publicly posting the costume for the internet to dissect.

There are genuinely bad, thoughtless Halloween costumes in the world. Others are just better left as a private joke rather than a public display.