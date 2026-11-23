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President Donald Trump weighed in on Monday after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO following his affair scandal, and his explanation for the company’s soaring stock came down to three words: “Sex sells, fellas.”

Trump made the comments during a Monday morning appearance on CNBC, shortly after Nvidia announced that its board had unanimously voted to bring Huang back as president and CEO, TMZ reports.

The decision came less than two weeks after the Nvidia co-founder resigned amid the scandal.

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) greets Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, as Trump and AI executives hold a media briefing following a meeting on artificial intelligence outside the West Wing of the White House on September 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. The meeting comes as some have called for a slowdown in AI development amid rising safety concerns. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Huang reportedly had affairs with multiple women, including someone who worked under him at the company. The scandal also reportedly involved an alleged Chinese spy.

Huang has since apologized for his conduct.

During the CNBC interview, Trump was asked whether Huang would struggle to take back control of the chipmaker after the affairs came to light.

The president didn’t seem to think so. He called the situation “unfortunate,” but suggested the extramarital activity could actually work in Huang’s favor.

Trump repeated that “sex sells” more than once during the segment.

He also found time to tease CNBC host Jim Cramer, joking that Cramer wouldn’t know much about that sort of thing because he “is a very, very committed person.”

Wall Street, at least, appears to be on board with the comeback. Nvidia stock has reportedly climbed more than 30% since Huang’s return was announced.

Trump’s support didn’t start on Monday. The president had publicly backed Huang’s return before the board made its call.

The surprise reinstatement also reportedly involved input from senior figures in the U.S. government.

The government angle adds another layer to an already messy situation, given that one of the women tied to the scandal is alleged to be a Chinese spy.

Nvidia is one of the most closely watched companies in the world, and the chipmaker’s dealings with China have long drawn attention in Washington.

Huang’s return also comes just days after Trump greeted Vladimir Putin as ‘my friend’ at a summit in Shenzhen, China, where he also met with Xi Jinping on Thursday, November 19.

Huang co-founded Nvidia, and his brief exit marked a stunning shake-up at the top of the company.

His resignation sent shockwaves through the tech world, as the scandal touched on both his personal life and questions about who he had been involved with.

Now, less than two weeks later, he’s back in charge with the unanimous backing of the board.

Trump, for his part, seemed more amused than concerned by the whole saga, framing the stock jump as proof of his theory.

Huang is now back at the helm as Nvidia’s president and CEO, with the company’s shares riding high on the news of his return.

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