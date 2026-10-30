Jenny McCarthy Says She’s Living in a Tent After Mold Poisoning Diagnosis

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You might already know that Jenny McCarthy has strong opinions about health and wellness.

And she’s making headlines with another extreme medical take.

Jenny says she has been living in a tent in her backyard while she undergoes treatment for mold poisoning, a revelation she shared on the October 29 episode of her podcast, “The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show.”

Jenny McCarthy attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The 53-year-old actress and model explained that her health ordeal has left her uneasy about sleeping indoors, including in her own home.

“Because I am paranoid now about basically sleeping anywhere, I live in” a tent, Jenny said on the episode (via OK! magazine).

She didn’t pretend the setup is easy. “It’s really, really hard,” she admitted.

Jenny described the tent as part of a mold detox. She is reportedly being treated for mycotoxin poisoning, the toxic compounds produced by certain molds.

The diagnosis came after a grueling stretch that included months of infections and multiple surgeries, according to reports. All told, the former Playboy model has been dealing with the health scare for roughly two years.

This isn’t the first time Jenny has opened up about the problem. Months ago, she revealed that a doctor had told her she was suffering “constant infections” because of mold in her house.

Now she has taken things a big step further by moving her sleeping quarters outside entirely.

Jenny also gave listeners a look at the tent itself. And mold isn’t the only thing she’s hoping to avoid out there. She indicated the tent is also meant to protect her from “chemtrails.”

That’s the long-debunked conspiracy theory claiming that the vapor trails left behind by airplanes are chemicals being sprayed on the public.

The comment is bound to spark concern among critics who have taken issue with Jenny’s views over the years. She has long drawn criticism for espousing health beliefs that have no basis in science.

Still, she’s capable of shooting down a wild theory when it suits her. Back in April, Jenny was asked at the iHeartRadio Music Awards about the bizarre online rumors that her ex Jim Carrey had been replaced by a clone at the César Awards.

She quickly dismissed the idea, insisting “it was definitely Jim Carrey” at the ceremony. “He looked very happy at that award show,” she said at the time.

Jenny and Jim dated for about five years before going their separate ways.

These days, McCarthy is married to Donnie Wahlberg, the New Kids on the Block singer turned Blue Bloods star whose last name is now part of her podcast’s title.

The couple first met in 2012 when they both appeared on Andy Cohen’s Bravo talk show, Watch What Happens Live.

Donnie later recalled that Andy “implored me to ask Jenny out” during that first meeting, and the rest is history.

Both had been married before. Donnie wed Kim Fey in 1999, and the pair welcomed two children before splitting in 2008. Their divorce was finalized in 2010 after a contentious legal battle.

By all accounts, Donnie and Jenny’s marriage has remained solid, and Donnie stood beside his wife during the iHeartRadio Music Awards interview earlier this year.

As for Jenny’s living arrangements, she made clear on the latest podcast episode that the backyard tent is where she’s sleeping for now as her mold detox continues. We’re sure Donnie understands.